Fortnite leak teases collaboration with Jurassic Park, rideable dinosaurs, and more

Fortnite has had some fantastic collaborations that the community has experienced over the years. While some of these collabs come from comic books and other video game franchises, some are directly inspired by movies or upcoming releases.

The community, over the years, has seen partnerships with various TV shows and movie franchises like The Walking Dead, Star Wars, Uncharted, Spider-Man: No Way Home, etc. These collabs have proved successful for the game and its wide player base.

With the recent ongoing Chapter 3 Season 2, Fortnite players can see more exciting collabs ranging from the original Star Wars trilogy to Indiana Jones that have them excited already. However, a recent leak shows a wild association that might change the game mechanics and the island into something that might leave users in disbelief.

Fortnite leak teases collaboration with upcoming Jurassic World film

HYPEX @HYPEX Possible Fortnite x Jurassic World collab?



The new movie releases a week after Season 3 release. And we know that Epic are working on a "HamsterBallV2" (Ballers V2) vehicle, could it be just a big coincidence? Possible Fortnite x Jurassic World collab?The new movie releases a week after Season 3 release. And we know that Epic are working on a "HamsterBallV2" (Ballers V2) vehicle, could it be just a big coincidence? https://t.co/rXPeb9ApHI

A recent Fortnite leak made by HYPEX shows a future Fortnite collaboration with the forthcoming Jurassic World film that releases this June 10, just a few days after the launch of Chapter 3 Season 3.

The third film in the franchise would bring actor Chris Pratt and the gang back into the park between the dinosaurs, and one of the images from the film shows a vehicle that loopers are familiar with, Ballers.

The leak also states that Fortnite is currently working on an improved version of the Baller, codenamed HamsterBallV2, in the game files. This suggests that after vaulting the fan-favorite Spider-Man Web Shooters, Ballers might finally make a comeback and give loopers their favorite vehicle back in the game.

Based on the game's history, Ballers have been quite popular over the years, and most loopers loved riding them with their grappling and boost features which allowed them versatility in their travels. However, the leak confirms their potential return next season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Oh forgot about the rideable animals too, yeah if this is not for a collab then it's a big coincidence lmao Oh forgot about the rideable animals too, yeah if this is not for a collab then it's a big coincidence lmao

The leak also states that there will be rideable animals across the island next season, presumably the return of the dinosaurs from Chapter 2. If this turns out to be accurate, gamers will finally be able to ride the ferocious dinosaurs that wreaked havoc in the Chapter 2 season, rather than just taming them to keep them on their good side.

As speculation around the concept continues to grow, individuals are finally heading closer towards Chapter 3, Season 3, as the battle on the island is seemingly ending, and The Seven are bound to win.

