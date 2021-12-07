Fortnite Chapter 3 has Dinosaurs the size of a POI hidden under the map

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer showed us a brief glimpse of the dinosaurs in the new map. Epic Games has been steadily adding animals to the game, and it looks like Chapter 3 might explore the idea even further.

Earlier, leaks revealed that seagulls were one of the few flying animals coming to the game. While we haven't seen much of those, dinosaurs have been catching a lot of eyes.

New leaks suggest that these dinosaurs might have some kind of a role in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Recent Leaks reveal Dinosaurs from Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer are in Hibernation

The new information comes via prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner, FortTory. In their most recent Twitter post, the leaker revealed that the dinosaurs, seen in the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer, "are currently in hibernation under the snow."

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory The Dinosaurs that we saw in the Chapter 3 trailer and the keyart are currently in hibernation under the snow it seems like! The Dinosaurs that we saw in the Chapter 3 trailer and the keyart are currently in hibernation under the snow it seems like! https://t.co/yAhuUNXRYR

This isn't the first time Epic is bringing dinosaurs into the game. Raptors initially appeared in Season 6 and again returned to the island during Fortnite Season 8. However, this time, dinosaurs might serve a different purpose altogether.

Leakers have hinted about rideable animals coming to Fortnite Chapter 3, but we still don't know much about them. Players may be able to traverse the new Chapter 3 map via these newly added dinosaurs.

HYPEX @HYPEX More info about the upcoming rideable animals:



- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player

- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them

- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal

- Bots can ride animals More info about the upcoming rideable animals:- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal- Bots can ride animals

Dinosaurs might have a substantial role in the main Fortnite lore and could prove to be on the island since it was first created. Since the island has now flipped, it may be that they had been living there for eons and finally have the chance to come out of hibernation.

Some players have even stated that they have experienced tremors and growls of the animal as well.

Sheeesh @ShreshtaJaiswal @mkneporra @FortTory That's what I think too. There's very strong tremors near loot late too and people are saying we can also hear growls sometimes @mkneporra @FortTory That's what I think too. There's very strong tremors near loot late too and people are saying we can also hear growls sometimes

Also Read Article Continues below

These new creatures will surely play a major role as the season advances. It will be interesting to see what other new things are discovered about these dinosaurs.

Edited by Saman