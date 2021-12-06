Fortnite Dice Challenges: Where to discover The Device in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 well underway, you can take up the first set of challenges and venture on to "discover The Device's location." This quest is part of the Foundation/the Seven's plan to stop the Loop. The Device is a small briefcase scattered throughout the island and is easy to miss. While we don't yet know how these devices will get us out of the Loop, it seems interesting nonetheless.

The Device Location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

You only need to find one of these devices to complete the challenge. The most accessible location to visit in order to complete the challenge is a building near the top of the mountain in the northwest of the Logjam Lumberyard location on the new map.

The building is one of several of Seven's secret bases on the island, which is currently being used to build a resistance against the Imagined Order. Here are all the other device locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as well:

Northwest of Camp Cuddle

Southwest of Coney Crossroads

Southwest of Greasy Grove

South of Condo Canyon

Sanctuary

East of Sanctuary by the Foundation statue

East of Sanctuary on an island past the Foundation statue

Northeast of The Daily Bugle

Once you reach the location, you will notice two buildings joined by a small platform; go inside the building on the left. Once inside, you'll observe two desks with computers on the ground floor itself. Between the desks is a small briefcase. That's The Device. Now simply interact with it to finish the challenge.

One of the Seven members will give you some talk related to the challenge and you'll earn a 25,000 bonus XP. One interesting thing in the dialog delivered by the "scientist" is that he says that players need to "hold on" to The Device.

HYPEX @HYPEX Chapter 3 will start with challenges called "The Device Quests" and they have multiple parts! Chapter 3 will start with challenges called "The Device Quests" and they have multiple parts!

Usually, Fortnite challenges are more than just a way to earn in-game XP, so there may be some connection between this device and the IO. Whatever the Seven and the Foundation are planning, this device may be useful and players need to have it when the time comes.

Also Read Article Continues below

With that said, there are a ton of other challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to perform that offer a significant amount of XP, so make sure to complete every single one of them to get the maximum XP possible.

Edited by Danyal Arabi