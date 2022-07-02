The Terminal List ending explained: Who was the last name on the list?

Amazon's latest action-thriller, The Terminal List, dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 1, 2022. The eight-episode bloodbath concluded with James Reece (Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt) executing his elaborate revenge after the murder of his wife and child. In the process, he also uncovered the complete truth behind the cover-up attempt that led to all of his teammates' deaths in Operation Odin Sword.

Though the show failed to hit the mark due to its inconsistent pacing and lack of originality, it still managed to weave a series of mysteries that could fascinate the viewers. Though a bit predictable, the ending still had a noteworthy storyline to counter the otherwise dull production. The final episode saw a series of twists culminating in one big revelation, which changed the whole course of the show.

Read on to find out what happened at the end of The Terminal List.

The Terminal List ending: Ticking off the last name

By the final episode, The Terminal List revealed how the death of the Alpha Platoon was an elaborate scheme to wipe out evidence of drug testing that gave all the soldiers a tumor. It was a drug developed to stop soldiers from getting PTSD, and though the idea was for the betterment of the forces, it backfired when the side effects flared up.

After their attempts, Reece was the only one to make it alive and vowed to get revenge on everyone who was involved in the process with the help of Navy SEAL Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) and reporter Katie Buranek (Constance Wu). Having killed everyone else, Secretary Lorraine Hartley (Jeanne Tripplehorn) was the final person remaining on Reece's list.

Katie believed that Hartley was involved in a huge payout under the name of Oberon Analytics, but before she could publish the story, Hartley practically got her kidnapped. Hartley managed to get her to her compound and proceeded to tell the real story.

Hartley revealed about the entire drug trial and the Operation Odin Sword, also admitting that she knew that what they did was wrong. Though Hartley tried to convince Katie that their intentions were always good, it was not long before Reece arrived to kill her.

Hartley's escape attempts were thwarted as Reece caught up to her, but Hartley shot herself before Reece could. Tony (JD Pardo) arrived with the rest of the force, but considering every aspect, he let Reece go.

Who was behind the Oberon Analytics?

Three weeks after the events, Katie gave one last piece of information that helped Reece figure out the unnamed beneficiary behind the name Oberon Analytics. Sadly, it turned out to be Ben.

The last sequence of The Terminal List saw Reece confront Ben on his yacht. Ben admitted to the betrayal but said that he was not involved in the death of Reece's family. He also tried to explain his point of view in doing this. Ben also said that money was a factor in this. This further aggravated Reece's hatred and sense of betrayal.

Ben implored Reece to finish off his list by killing him, which he did.

The ending saw Reece finally recalling the memory that had been blurry to him all this while. He dropped the Terminal List into the water, indicating that he was done with his mission.

All the episodes of The Terminal List are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

