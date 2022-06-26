What songs are there on the TikTok album? Social media platform releases first playlist of viral hits 

TikTok is set to launch a TikTok album that will house "18 of the biggest sounds" that went viral on the app. The short video-sharing app has helped new releases become chartbusters and has given new life to old tracks, helping them gain popularity with a young audience.

The platform is teaming up with Warner Classics to produce orchestral versions of its most popular sounds in "TikTok Classics - memes & viral hits." The songs will be recorded by Germany's internationally renowned Babelsberg Film Orchestra.

The album will be available in stores and on internet streaming services. Six of the songs on the list will be released as singles on July 8, 2022, while six more will come out with the album on August 12, 2022.

There hasn't been any news about the remaining six tracks.

Names of all 18 songs that will comprise the TikTok album

TikTok released 30-sec versions of all the songs on the app before releasing the full renditions on their selected dates. They hope to promote the TikTok album through these 30-sec audios. All of the TikTok Classic versions of the tracks were recorded with the symphony orchestra Deutsches Filmorchester Babelsberg.

The six tracks set to release on July 8, 2022, include:

Oh No (Orchestral Version), originally created by Capone Pieces performed by Danilo Stankovic All We Got performed by KIDDO Into The Thick Of It! performed by Kids on Stage #WIPEITDOWN performed by BMW Kenny M to the B performed by Millie B

Tracks that will be released with the album on August 12, 2022:

No Roots performed by Alice Merton Say So performed by Chloe Adams Spooky, Scary Skeletons performed by Rufus Martin Wellerman Sea Shanty performed by Nina Sofie Beggin’ performed by Kovacs Monkeys Spinning Monkeys

Tracks whose release dates have yet to be confirmed:

Runaway performed by AURORA Body performed by Tion Wayne Levitating performed by Allie Sherlock Bongo Cha Cha Cha performed by Emma Muscat Jerusalema (Ballad Version) performed by Master KG & Nomcebo Zikode Savage Love performed by Lauren Martinez

The platform has created the hashtag #TikTokClassics to celebrate the album. The company wishes to showcase the cultural diversity of the platform, as well as "the limitless possibilities of combining musical cultures and genres."

Singer-songwriter Alice Merton, whose song No Roots is a part of the TikTok album, said it was "great" to see the combination of classical music and pop music throughout the project. She said:

"Listening to No Roots in a new musical context is inspiring. I'm excited about the project and I'm looking forward to seeing how it comes to life."

Michael Kümmerle, Head of Music Operations, Germany, Austria & Switzerland at TikTok, described the project by pointing out that TikTok is filled with "all genres of music." He said that the TikTok album is a way to showcase the musical diversity of the platform. He added:

"We want to emphasize the diversity we have on our platform and offer entertainment to users, whatever their taste in music. Through the new interpretation of TikTok Classics, we hope to bring this genre to new fans in a way that they wouldn’t expect. This exciting collaboration with Warner Classics and the Babelsberg Film Orchestra is bringing this vision to life."

Additionally, Markus Petersen, the SVP of Global Operations & Business Development for Warner Classics, said that TikTok has become a platform for discovering new genres of music. According to him, classical music has also seen growth on the app, which is why they have become an "important partner for Warner Classics."

While describing the TikTok album, he said:

"Warner Classics is proud to be able to realize “TikTok Classics - memes and viral hits” together with the TikTok team. Arranged and produced to the highest standard, these songs known and loved by TikTok users, are presented in a different – orchestral – style."

These songs are supposed to showcase viral TikTok songs partnered with a symphonic orchestra to promote orchestral sounds among the TikTok community.

