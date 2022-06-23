Who has the most followers on TikTok? Khaby Lame dethrones Charli D'Amelio 

Khaby Lame has dethroned Charli D'Amelio to become the most followed creator on TikTok. The 22-year-old surpassed D'Amelio's follower count yesterday to take the top spot on the video-sharing platform.

As of writing, Khaby has 142.4 million followers, compared to Charli's 142.2 million.

The Senegalese-born creator has been closing in on the 18-year-old D'Amelio sister for the last few weeks, with his followers constantly pushing him towards the number one spot with the hashtag #KhabyToNumberOne.

Khaby Lame is popular for his expressions

The creator started posting on TikTok in 2020 after losing his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His content revolves around mocking videos that show exaggerated hacks and DIYs.

Many of his videos have gone viral on social media, garnering millions of likes. While talking to The New York Times, Khaby has expressed that people love him for his expressions because they can connect with them better. He said:

“It’s my face and my expressions which make people laugh.”

His videos do not include any dialogue, instead, they focus more on the creator's reaction while he watches overcomplicated life hack videos.

His wide-eyed and puzzled face attracts viewers who can relate to the same feeling, making the TikToker rise in popularity incredibly fast.

His "banana peeling" video currently occupies the tenth spot in the top 10 most-liked TikTok videos. His other two videos follow closely to acquire the twelfth and thirteenth spots.

According to the analytics site Social Blade, Khaby has gained over 3 million followers in the past month. A big reason for this boost is a campaign run by his followers, who have been pushing his account towards the top spot.

They have been promoting the hashtag #KhabyToNumberOne to bring more views and users to the creator's account.

Khaby Lame has not yet commented on the news.

Who is Khaby Lame?

Khaby Lame, whose real name is Khabane Lame, is a Senegalese-born social media content creator. He is famous for making parody reaction videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Khaby was born in Dakar, Senegal, on March 9, 2000, but his family moved to Italy when he was just a year old.

The creator has three siblings and used to work as a CNC machine operator in a factory before losing his job in March 2020.

During this time, Khaby began posting videos on TikTok. His earlier videos showed him dancing or watching video games, mostly made in Italian and with subtitles.

He rose to fame for his parody reactions video, mocking life hacks that over-complicated easy tasks. The creator would demonstrate a much simpler way to do it with a flat-dead expression. His audio-less TikToks earned him major popularity.

Khaby Lame became the most-followed Italian TikToker in April 2021 after surpassing Gianluca Vacchi. Just three months later, he crossed Addison Rae to become the second most followed TikToker after Charli D'Amelio. He finally crossed D'Amelio's account to take the top spot this week.

According to social media statistics websites, Khaby makes somewhere between $61,501 and $102,502 per TikTok post, excluding sponsorships and promotions. His monthly income is estimated to be around $200,000.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, most of his income comes from brand endorsements and social media posts, making his net worth around $5 million.

