Who is Frederic Aspiras? Meet Asian-American hair-and-makeup artist who earned Oscar nod for House of Gucci 

Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras made his place in Oscar Nominations. The stylist earned an Oscar nod for House of Gucci.

Aspiras did Lady Gaga’s hair and makeup for House of Gucci. Besides this, he also created history by being the second Asian-American to be nominated for the respective category in Oscars.

For those who are unaware, the introduction of this award by the Academy was the result of complaints which were made against the lack of recognition for the makeup artists of the 1980 movie, The Elephant Man. Thereafter it came into force from 1981 onwards.

A look at Frederic Aspiras, a professional stylist and wigmaker

Born on July 13, 1976, Frederic "Freddi" Aspiras belongs to refugee parents. He is also a wigmaker apart from being a hair stylist. The San Francisco-based stylist has been working with Gaga since 2009.

Since starting as a hair stylist with Monster Ball in November 2009, Aspiras has been involved in multiple projects and campaign shoots, along with music videos and concerts.

Since December 2018, Aspiras is Joico’s Celebrity Guest Artist. Thus, the artist has been using the brand’s color, care and styling products for creating Gaga’s looks.

Kim Kimble introduced Frederic for the first time. The stylist now works as part of Haus of Gaga on a day-to-day basis with Lady Gaga.

In 2019, Billboard’s interview, Frederic mentioned that he collects all the wigs worn by Gaga in a warehouse or his studio in New York. He further added that Gaga also possesses a few of them.

Aspiras received the Guild Award in 2016 for his amazing work in American Horror Story: Hotel, besides being honored with 2019 Fashion Los Angeles “Hairstylist of the Year Award.”

Frederic either works with natural hair and wigs or with hair extensions, all of which depends upon the kind of look, style and color required.

Aspiras, who is of Vietnamese-Filipino descent, also achieved a BAFTA nomination. He has been working with Gaga for the last 13 years. Aspiras was the brains behind the singer’s appearances for Variety’s Actors cover.

While speaking with Variety, the artist opened up about the importance of being recognized for his work, he said:

“I started with Lady Gaga 13 years ago, and fans from around the world who have written to me telling me they have become hairdressers — that to me is probably one of the most rewarding things ever. It’s also about being a role model in that I am Asian American with refugee parents.”

Aspiras also admitted that creating three decades of looks for House of Gucci was one of the biggest challenges till date. While functioning alongside Gaga and fellow BAFTA nominee Sarah Tanno, his focus was to view Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani rather than just imagining her on screen. The artist created 52 distinctive looks with 10 wigs for House of Gucci.

Frederic Aspiras studied real-life photos of Patrizia, Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida, and even the “Dynasty” Alexis Carrington character from 1980s. He also learned about other wealthy and fashionable women of that era in order to recreate different looks.

Apart from Frederic Aspiras, Lady Gaga yielded best actress nominations for her performance in House of Gucci at the British Academy Film Awards. Furthermore, she also earned nominations for the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2021.

