What did Jay Z say? Twitter trolls rapper after he compares being called ‘capitalist’ to the N-word

Jay Z was recently subjected to relentless criticism on Twitter, after he compared being called a capitalist to a racist slur.

On Wednesday, August 31, the Empire State of Mind singer appeared on a Twitter Spaces chat session alongside Rob Markman and Ari Melber. During the 17-minute interview, Jay Z attempted to narrate a rag to riches story which took an unexpected turn.

While speaking about bolstering fellow Black billionaire entertainers like Kanye West, Rihanna, and LeBron James, Jay Z emphasized that they were "not gonna stop." He then went on to add that society had tried to "lock" them out of the “American dream” and invented the word “capitalist” as they ascended towards success:

"Before was the American dream, ‘Pull yourself by the bootstraps, and you can make yourself…you can make it in America,’ all these lies that America told us our whole life."

What he said next earned him a lot of flak from netizens. The rapper compared being called a “capitalist” to racist slurs:

"And then when we start getting in, they tried to lock us out of it. They start inventing words like you know, ‘capitalist,’ you know, things like that. I mean, you know, we’ve been called ‘n**ger’ and ‘monkeys’ and shit. I don’t care; those words y’all come up with. Y’all gotta come up with stronger words.”

Internet users were confused when they heard that the singer-entrepreneur, who is estimated to be worth $1.3 billion, compared “capitalist” to the N-word. Many noted that the Roc Nation founder too is a capitalist, given that he has amassed fame stacking millions of dollars.

Chelsea, duh. @charmdiddy You make millions of dollars in America you’re a capitalist. Jay-Z too old to not know this, in the raps talking about buying paintings, properties and reselling them and making investments, this is literally what a capitalist does. You make millions of dollars in America you’re a capitalist. Jay-Z too old to not know this, in the raps talking about buying paintings, properties and reselling them and making investments, this is literally what a capitalist does.

Interview anecdote puts Jay Z under fire on social media

Some fans pointed out that Jay Z is rightfully being called a capitalist since he entered a multiyear partnership with the NFL, which would undoubtedly be adding more money to the bank.

For those who are unaware, the NFL received massive backlash for their treatment of San Franciso 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick announced that he was effectively exiled from the league after he called attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

Justin Davis (D4C) @OGJOHNNY5 jay z whining about people bullying him for being a capitalist while having a NFT avi is SNL level scripting jay z whining about people bullying him for being a capitalist while having a NFT avi is SNL level scripting

Nyatoofly 💅🏽 @nybbyxo Jay z comments is why certain celebrities should remain silent. I thought the veil had fallen when he teamed up w the NFL and y’all thought he was boutta do sumn for the ppl and NOTHING came of it except him lining his pockets. Y’all shoulda knew then the timing he was on. 🥴 Jay z comments is why certain celebrities should remain silent. I thought the veil had fallen when he teamed up w the NFL and y’all thought he was boutta do sumn for the ppl and NOTHING came of it except him lining his pockets. Y’all shoulda knew then the timing he was on. 🥴

Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery Jay Z can rap. But we didn't forget fam tap dancing in the NFL offices talking bout "we past kneeling." Jay Z can rap. But we didn't forget fam tap dancing in the NFL offices talking bout "we past kneeling."

Netizens went on to list endless instances of the rapper acquiring millions of dollars in America in an attempt to give proof of his capitalistic tendencies.

A few tweets read:

Claire McDaniel @222Solidarity @alchem1st93 Jay Z is a billionaire. You don't get any more capitalist than that. @alchem1st93 Jay Z is a billionaire. You don't get any more capitalist than that.

professional therapy avoider @veefcake jay z comparing calling him a capitalist to calling him the n word is insane i need to log off that man ain't touched grass in a minute jay z comparing calling him a capitalist to calling him the n word is insane i need to log off that man ain't touched grass in a minute

Paul the Anti-natal Guy @KeizyZulu Jay-Z is a hardcore capitalist. And to be a successful capitalist as a back man in the white man's world- you have to be a "sellout."There's no way around it. Empathy and fairness can't survive the the onslaught of capitalist realism Jay-Z is a hardcore capitalist. And to be a successful capitalist as a back man in the white man's world- you have to be a "sellout."There's no way around it. Empathy and fairness can't survive the the onslaught of capitalist realism

Al Shipley @alshipley jay-z is a capitalist? wow, i didn't know that, you're telling me now for the first time. jay-z is a capitalist? wow, i didn't know that, you're telling me now for the first time. https://t.co/k85MpXk2rV

jordan • they/them @jd_occasionally Jay Z when people called him a capitalist Jay Z when people called him a capitalist https://t.co/nuzyGUq0dA

But, make it fashion ✨ @tsvarakad3nga Like sir, people are literally dying & he is really trying to play woe is me. Jay Z just said y’all made up the word capitalist bec we are jealous of a Black man getting moneyLike sir, people are literally dying & he is really trying to play woe is me. Jay Z just said y’all made up the word capitalist bec we are jealous of a Black man getting money 💀 Like sir, people are literally dying & he is really trying to play woe is me.

ike @419kiddd Jay Z is so disappointing because he’s the he’s turned into the ppl that he hated nd doesn’t even see it. like u can blame his upbringing but there’s rlly a deeper moral issue when someone compares the word capitalist to nig*er. Jay Z is so disappointing because he’s the he’s turned into the ppl that he hated nd doesn’t even see it. like u can blame his upbringing but there’s rlly a deeper moral issue when someone compares the word capitalist to nig*er.

The Asian American LOLshevik @dougfantastic



first of all, being called a capitalist would more be in line with calling someone analogously a slave driver, which is pretty much the anti-thesis of what the n-word was meant for



second of all, has Jay Z read his own lyrics



blackenterprise.com/jay-z-slammed-… lmfao wtffirst of all, being called a capitalist would more be in line with calling someone analogously a slave driver, which is pretty much the anti-thesis of what the n-word was meant forsecond of all, has Jay Z read his own lyrics lmfao wtffirst of all, being called a capitalist would more be in line with calling someone analogously a slave driver, which is pretty much the anti-thesis of what the n-word was meant forsecond of all, has Jay Z read his own lyricsblackenterprise.com/jay-z-slammed-…

“Eat the rich”: Jay Z bites back at rhetoric during Twitter Spaces chat

During the interview on August 31, Beyoncé’s husband went on to criticize American inequity. He also spoke about how it is unfair to target wealthy Black creators, calling out the notion of "Eat the rich." He said in the interview:

"We’re not gonna be tricked out of our position. Y’all locked us out. Y’all created a system that, you know, doesn’t include us. We said fine. We went our alternate route. We created this music. We did our thing, you know, we hustle, we f**king killed ourselves to get to this space. And, you know, now it’s like, you know, you know, ‘Eat the rich.’"

For the uninitiated, "Eat the rich" is a popular political slogan to promote anticapitalism and address class conflict. It is pinned around the premise of standing up to those holding positions of power in society and compelling them to be accountable for their actions towards the less fortunate.

The controversial comments from Jay Z came during his Twitter Spaces chat where he and DJ Khaled were promoting the latter’s album - God Did.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal