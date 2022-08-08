"Iconic": Fans gush over Beyoncé x Madonna’s Break my Soul remix

Last month, Beyoncé released the anthem Break My Soul from her recently-released album Renaissance. The Grammy-award winning artist has now released a remix version of the song. It is titled Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), and it features none other than the the Queen of Pop - Madonna.

The remix is currently only available on the Single Ladies singer's online store for $1.29 and will appear on fan’s emails after they purchase it. The remix of Break My Soul is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and Madonna.

It is currently unclear if the remix will be released on streaming services. The singer has referred to iconic black women in music in the remix. These women include Aaliyah, Nina Simone, and Solange Knowles, her sister.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the song as they were ecstatic to see Queen Bey giving a shoutout to their favorite artists.

One of the fans tweeted their excitement and said what Beyoncé did was "Iconic."

As per reports, Madonna has however not recorded anything new for the remix. Apart from a few spoken words, the new version has snippets from her decades-old song, particularly Vogue.

The lyrics in the new single go as follows:

"Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones."

Other names in the video include Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Diplo.

Fans react to Beyonce’s Break My Soul remix with Madonna

Just like when Break My Soul was released, fans have widely accepted the newly released remix featuring Madonna. Some have lauded the shoutout Beyonce has given to artists.

Some even termed the new collaboration between the two artists as historical.

Fans on the micro-blogging channel were overjoyed to see the Halo singer give shoutouts to the singers. One of them called Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj the 'Holy Trinity' of music as they appreciated the song - a sentiment that was echoed by several other fans.

Beyonce sparked controversy due to slur used in one of her tracks

The Beautiful Liar singer sparked some controversy when she used an ableist slur on her new track Heated from the latest album, Renaissance. The use of the word by the 40-year-old wasn't well received by advocates for the disabled community.

After the song received flak, Beyoncé took to Instagram to make a statement that read:

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the artist would remove the slur from her lyrics. One of the singer's representatives told CNN that the word, "not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced."

While promoting the album, Beyonce removed her display picture from her social media profiles. Her bio only read "RENAISSANCE – act i," along with its release date, July 29, 2022.

Later, while sharing the artwork of her album, the artist shared:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

The singer has released Renaissance on various streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

