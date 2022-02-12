5 stunning Nicki Minaj looks as rapper releases Bussin with Lil Baby

Nicki Minaj has released her latest track with Lil Baby, Bussin. The artists teamed up once again after they released Do We Have A Problem? last week on February 4.

The 39-year-old singer earlier shared news of her latest track with Lil Baby on social media. She divulged the cover art and announced February 11 as the release date of her latest single.

The rapper appeared alongside Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict as co-stars in her single Do We Have A Problem? The music video was directed by Benny Boom. Queen was Nicki Minaj’s last album, which was released in 2018.

Five of Nicki Minaj's iconic looks

The rapper on the James Corden show

Nicki Minaj recently arrived on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She was dressed in an all-black Dion Lee ensemble. The Underband Corset Top costs $532 and the bottom Lace-Up Pencil Skirt is priced at $720. Nicki finished her look with an Alexander McQueen Embroidered Evening Pump marked at $1,190.

Nicki’s outfit in Do We Have A Problem?

Nicki Minaj sported an all-green outfit for her recent single Do We Have A Problem? Her Ruched Midi dress was by Alexander Wang, priced at $520, which she coupled up with $1,890 worth Balenciaga Green 110mm Essex Tall Boots.

Barbie wears off-white snap dress

Not long ago, Nicki Minaj shared some snapshots on Instagram where she donned the $1,169 worth Off-White Rib Knit Buttons Snap Dress from Vitkac. She also held a Mini Jodie Handbag and wore dazzling Wardrobe 02 Dot Sparkle Tall Boots, both of which were from an Italian fashion label, Bottega Veneta. The handbag as well as boots were priced at $2,250 and $4,900 respectively.

Rapper posing in Kim’s SKIMS

The rapper posted some pictures on Instagram a few weeks back, where Nicki sported a Chloé Scalloped Patchwork Leather Coat of $10,748, on the inside she wore Scoop Bralette Pack worth $135 along with High-Leg Bikini Pack priced $100 both of which were Fendi x SKIMS collab pieces. The songstress completed her look with Saint Laurent 68 Leather Knee-High Boots priced at $1,595.

Nicki donning Balenciaga boots

In another Instagram post, the rapper carried an Alex Perry Ryan Leopard-Print Mini Dress. Her dress had a large leopard face printed on the chest. She paired the outfit with Balenciaga Knife Ankle Boots priced at $500.

Edited by Sabika