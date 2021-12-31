Who is Mia Thornton? RHOP star apologizes to Nicki Minaj after calling out rapper over Christmas present claim

RHOP star Mia Thornton recently called out rapper Nicki Minaj for sending Christmas presents to the children of all her Bravo TV co-stars except for her kids.

Earlier this week, fellow RHOP contestants Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby and Dr Wendy Osefo thanked the rapper for sending Gucci wallets and purses to their children. However, Mia took to Instagram to share that her children have been excluded from the surprise:

“When it comes to the kids I'm very sensitive because as you all know I had a very traumatic childhood. My number one focus is to forever provide and make sure that my kids are happy. If that means I gotta go and buy them their own Gucci for Christmas so they feel like they're not left out, then guess what — we going to the Gucci store.”

Nicki Minaj immediately responded to the claim and clarified that she could not send presents to Mia Thornton’s children as her Instagram page “disappeared” and the rapper failed to find her address despite several attempts:

“I don’t play like that about children. Pls send me the addy [address] mama.”

Following the clarification, the RHOP star apologized to the musician and also shared a screenshot of their conversation in a now-deleted Instagram post owing up to her misunderstanding.

Everything to know about Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton is a reality TV star and entrepreneur (Image via Mia Thornton/Instagram)

Mia Thornton is a cast member of the sixth season of Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo TV. She is a popular TV personality, franchise owner, entrepreneur, and regional developer.

The reality star was born on November 25, 1984, and reportedly traveled a lot as a child. She grew up in Dallas, South Florida and Churchton, and spent much of her childhood in foster care as her parents were recovering addicts.

The 37-year-old graduated from the Southeastern Institute and earned a degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy. Mia Thornton started working as a Clinic Director in Charlotte, North Carolina, developing a partnership with a Fortune 500 company before taking over Massage Envy Spas.

The businesswoman also developed multiple Joint Chiropractic offices across North Carolina, Virginia, DC, Maryland, and New York. She even founded her beauty brand called AMILLEON LONDON.

Mia Thornton married businessman Gordon Thornton, who is 32 years her senior, on March 18, 2012. The pair share two children, Jeremiah and Juju. The former has a son Joshua from a past relationship. She was previously married to Tim Fields.

The TV personality is also part of her husband’s family and has four grandchildren from Gordon’s side. Mia opened up about her family during an interview with E! News and said she is a proud grandmother:

"Gordon is 32 years older than I and we do have grandbabies. We have four beautiful grandbabies. Two are adults moving into the college world, and two are in grade school."

Gordon and Mia Thornton’s relationship came under scrutiny during RHOP due to their significant age difference and the former’s inappropriate drinking habits. However, the couple moved forward on the show, keeping aside the remarks on their relationship.

The pair currently live in a penthouse in Maryland with their children. They also serve as proud sponsors of Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, A Better World, UNCF, Autism Speaks, and A Child’s Place.

