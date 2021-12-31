Who is Toni Garnn? All about Alex Pettyfer's wife as couple celebrate 4th anniversary 

English actor and model Alex Pettyfer celebrated his four-year anniversary with wife Toni Garnn.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 31-year-old shared a series of intimate photographs with Garnn as the couple celebrated their special day in Jamaica.

In the pictures, the duo can be seen relaxing at the beach, dressed in casual clothes. One of the photographs shows Pettyfer kissing Garnn's cheek as they pose for a selfie in front of a sunset.

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garnn tied the knot in October 2020 and share a child together.

Who is Alex Pettyfer's wife Toni Garnn?

Toni Garnn, also known as Antonia Garnn, is a German model and actress. Born in Hamburg, her father is an oil industry executive and her mother an entrepreneur.

Her family moved to London, United Kingdom when she was two years old. At the age of six, they moved again, to Athens, Greece, where Garnn attended Campion School. They then moved back to Hamburg when she was 10.

Garnn commenced her modeling career at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Hamburg when she was 13 years old, and signed with Women Management in New York. She began to gain fame after signing an exclusive contract with New York-based fashion brand Calvin Klein in 2008 and debuted for their show at the age of 15.

Following the show, she became one of the most prominent models, walking over 60 shows for designers Dior, Chanel, Stella McCartney, Michael Kors, Hermes and Dolce & Gabbana during fashion week.

Garnn became of the most famous models in 2008, appearing in almost every other fashion magazine and bagging the eighth rank overall among models that year.

She made her return to the Top 50 Models Women list in early 2012. The first time Garnn appeared on the list was in 2009, when she peaked in 11th place.

Garnn started dating her now-husband Alex Pettyfer in 2018. The couple first met at Elton John's Oscar Party and dated for a year.

On Christmas Eve 2019, news broke that the duo were engaged. They tied the knot in October 2020, in Germany.

Last July, Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garnn welcomed their first child - a daughter named Luca Malaika Pettyfer.

Since 2014, she has served as an ambassador for Plan International's global campaign "Because I Am a Girl" and has participated in a number of fundraising events on behalf of the organization. In February 2016, she established the Toni Garrn Foundation with the purpose of raising funds for projects that support and advance girls' rights.

Prior to Alex Pettyfer, Garnn was linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 2013-2014. The couple separated after Garnn was reportedly annoyed by the Shutter Island actor partying with 20 girls in Miami.

