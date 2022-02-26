How to buy Gold Jay Z? Pricing and more explored as Jay-Z x Parlux lawsuit drama intensifies

On Thursday, Shawn Corey Carter, aka Jay-Z, won a court case against an American cologne label, Parlux. The judgment passed by an appellate court ruled that the perfume company owes $4.5 million to the rapper. The royalties entitled will be paid as part of their previous business relationship.

In 2016, the 52-year old was sued for a hefty amount of $68 million by Parlux. The company alleged that the singer failed to fulfill his contractual deeds, fixed in 2012. As per the agreement, Jay-Z was obliged to promote the fragrance, called Gold Jay Z.

About Jay-Z and Parlux's legal drama

According to Page Six, the three-week trial started in October last year. The jury decided that neither Jay-Z was liable to pay $68 million nor Parlux owed him $4.5 million as royalties.

But the matter was furthered into appellate authority by the rapper's attorney, Alex Spiro. The 99 Problems artist asked for a counterclaim.

Reportedly, Justice John Higgitt of the Appellate Division's First Department stated that the results of the appeal insisted that Jay-Z and his eponymous organization, S. Carter Enterprises LLC, were 'entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim' in the suit.

Alex Spiro requested the jury grant his client a counterclaim against the perfume label to seek over $4.5 million as unpaid royalties. The jury also rested its decision, saying that the brand is liable for paying pending royalties to the legendary artist.

In his unanimous verdict, Justice John Higgitt wrote:

"The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales."

During the trial, Parlux's lawyer, Anthony Viola, purported that Jay-Z and his company S. Carter Enterprises LLC violated their agreement. In 2014, he failed to show up for Gold Jay Z's launch at Macy's, then bunked the promotional spots on Good Morning America and Women's Wear Daily.

In his closing arguments, Viola stated:

"Parlux invested $29 million into that venture. It upheld its end of the bargain."

He continued:

"The defendants didn't uphold their end of the bargain. If the defendants had fulfilled the contract, if they have upheld their end of the bargain, Parlux would have had a runaway success. We would have netter $67.6 million in net profits."

While defending the singer, Spiro informed the judges that his client didn't even think of the cologne's failure. He added that attending promotional events and showing up to the launch were not part of the agreement.

In his closing statement, Spiro said:

"Why on Earth would Jay-Z put his name on one product and only one product in his entire career if he wanted that product to fail? Why?"

He rested his case, saying:

"And that's a question they will never be able to answer because there is no answer."

