Where to buy Atelier Cologne from? Brand's exit drama explained as Sephora offers discount on perfumes

Atelier Cologne declared its exit from the US and Canada. The world famous perfume brand left its customers in panic with the news.

It all began with an email which was sent to the brand’s customers. As reported by WWD, the email stated about the brand’s exit that is supposed to happen by mid-March.

Atelier made the announcement on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The reason cited by the brand, behind such a decision, was written as:

"Dear valued customer, Established in 2009, Atelier Cologne was the first fragrance house to create a new category of perfumes: the Cologne Absolue. Since then, the brand has engaged millions of perfume lovers around the world.

"We have great ambition for the future, we are entering a new chapter for the brand to craft even more modern and elevated perfumes to inspire the new generation of perfume enthusiasts."

"To come back with a completely new Atelier Cologne, we have made the decision to withdraw from the United States and Canada. We will be closing our US-based stores and e-boutique by mid-March 2022."

Subsequent to the brand’s complete pull-out, both online as well as store operations will be shut down.

Customers can buy Atelier Cologne from the brand's website or Sephora

The brand offers various fragrances, which range from Orange Sanguine to Lemon Island. All of these are now available on sale at a discount of up to 40%. One can grab marked down perfumes at Sephora.

Along with the exit message, Atelier Cologne also mentioned:

"In the meantime, as a token of our enduring appreciation for your support of Atelier Cologne, please enjoy 40% off sitewide on your favorite Atelier Cologne products."

Alongside Sephora, the fragrances are also available at the official Atelier Cologne shopping site. But at the official site perfumes can be bought only at the original price.

For instance, a 100ml perfume bottle by the brand that typically costs around $140, can be grabbed for $85 on Sephora, following discounts.

More about Atelier Cologne

Created and founded by Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel, the brand started in 2009. To begin with, it released five Cologne Absolues. Then in 2010, it launched its own engraved signature leather case.

Also Read Article Continues below

Further, the couple opened their first boutique in 2019 in Nolita, New York City. The brand’s Orange Sanguine fragrance was honored with the prestigious FiFi Award. Over a decade of its existence, Atelier Cologne pieces have become one of the most loved perfumes globally.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan