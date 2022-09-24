Who is Clement Giraudet? All about Robin Wright's husband as actress files for divorce

Actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from her husband Clement Giraudet after being married for four years. As per legal documents, this step was taken on account of the duo's irreconcilable differences. The couple separated on July 31 and did not share any children together.

Speaking of assets, Robin said in the documents, “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property.” Wright has also chosen the option to block the court’s ability to offer spousal support to the duo.

Wright and Giraudet have not yet commented on the situation and further details are still awaited.

Robin Wright’s ex is a VIP relations manager at Saint Laurent Paris

Clement Giraudet is a VIP relations manager at Saint Laurent Paris and was previously a store director there. He has worked with famous brands like Balmain, Longchamp, and Dior.

The 37-year-old joined the University of Bedfordshire for a degree in Business Administration. He then enrolled at EDC Paris Business School to pursue his MBA and majored in Luxury Brand Management and International Marketing. He completed his graduation from Emlylon Business School with a Master’s degree.

Clement Giraudet is a VIP relations manager at Saint Laurent Paris (Image via clmgiraudet/Instagram)

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet reportedly met at a Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris in 2017 and made their first appearance together in the same year at a soccer game. Page Six confirmed three months later that the duo was dating.

The pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony in August 2018. While speaking to People, a source said that it was an intimate and low-key ceremony, and Wright wanted the event to be about them instead of being a big production. The pair continued to make public appearances on various occasions.

Wright and Giraudet were spotted soaking in the sun at a Los Angeles beach last year. Following their marriage, they went on a vacation to Italy in 2018 and headed on their honeymoon to Ibiza the same year.

Robin Wright’s relationship history

Robin Wright first tied the knot with Dane Witherspoon and they were together from 1986 to 1988. She was romantically linked to actor Sean Penn in 1989 and the duo later got married in 1996.

They had an on-and-off relationship. which soon ended in divorce in 2010. The duo share two children, Dylan Frances, who was born in April 1991, and Hopper Jack, who the couple welcomed into the world in August 1993.

After the divorce was finalized, Wright then dated actor Ben Foster in February 2012 and they got engaged in January 2014. They called off their engagement the same year but reconciled in 2015, only to split again later that year.

