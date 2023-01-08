My Hero Academia season 6 finally confirms Midnight’s death

My Hero Academia season 6 recently confirmed the death of Nemuri Kayama, better known by the hero name Midnight, in its latest episode.

Viewers who weren't caught up with the manga must have been worried about her since Midnight was last seen in a heavily injured state before confronting several minor villains. However, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 provided a tragic update about her current situation.

The latest episode is appropriately titled Hellish Hell, as it deals with the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War. Unfortunately, the heroes were forced to deal with multiple casualties on their side. As it happens, Midnight was among the many that have fallen in the recent war in My Hero Academia season 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia seasn 6.

Class 1-A students mourned Midnight's death in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14

How did she die?

Midnight had already met her end prior to My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14. However, this wasn't fully confirmed until recently. She was last seen alive back in episode 7.

At the start of the war in My Hero Academia season 6, the heroes launched a sneak attack on the Gunga Mountain Villa, which is where most of the villains were hiding. Midnight helped guide several U.A. students along the way and even gave Denki Kaminari a newfound determination to keep fighting.

Later, Gigantomachia woke up from his slumber and carried several villains across his back. Midnight tried to stop him during his rampage across the forest, but Mr. Compress knocked her down with falling debris. Heavily injured, she was in no state to defend herself against the random criminals that came her way and engaged in a battle.

Her body was later found by her students

Before her death, Midnight relayed a game plan to Momo Yaoyorozu to ensure that Gigantomachia would fall asleep due to anesthetics. This was the last time she ever spoke to any of her students. Following this, during the latest events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14, Midnight was listed among the several casualties.

Momo, along with Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido, were seen grieving over her corpse. Mina was even shown holding Midnight's hand. Additionally, Rikido Sato and Minoru Mineta were also seen in the background with distraught looks on their face.

Midnight's sacrifice was arguably the most noteworthy death among the heroes who fell during the Paranormal Liberation War. Similarly, the former sixth-ranked Pro Hero, Crust, was yet another casualty whose death was mourned. While his character was severely underdeveloped in My Hero Academia season 6, Midnight's tragic demise felt more intense since she was a staple character from the beginning of the series.

Final thoughts

Midnight was considered a fan-favorite character long before the premiere of My Hero Academia season 6. Her playful and flirtatious attitude gave way to several comedic moments, particularly with her rival, Mt. Lady.

More importantly, she was also a kind and caring teacher to her students, which is why Class 1-A was greatly devastated by her loss. Despite her whimsical nature, Midnight looked out for her students in her final acts, which is what any true hero should do in her situation. She also believed in their capabilities on the battlefield and tried to instill the same in their mindset.

Midnight's absence will definitely be noticeable in the U.A. since her demise was quite possibly the most impactful hero death in the Paranormal Liberation War. As such, life is never going to be the same again for the U.A. students, and the death of Midnight would serve as a brutal reminder of that.

Poll : 0 votes