List of My Hero Academia character deaths up to the Final War arc

My Hero Academia is a series that's known for being quite adverse in showing character deaths on-screen.

The Final War Arc of the series was still ongoing at the time of writing, and it would be too early to include all of the relevant details for the saga when it's not finished. Thus, this article will highlight all My Hero Academia character deaths up until the Final War Arc.

Note: This list will focus on important characters and not just nameless Nomu and other insignificant characters. Also, it won't focus on the characters from the movies or the spin-offs.

Water Hose, X-Less, and other character deaths in My Hero Academia prior to the Final War arc

All OFA users except All Might and Deku are dead (Image via Bones)

Here is a list of My Hero Academia characters who canonly died before the series started:

Yoichi Shigaraki

Second user of OFA

Third user of OFA

Hikage Shinomori

Daigoro Banjo

En

Nana Shimura

Kotaro Shimura

Nao Shimura

Hana Shimura

Unnamed grandpa of Tomura Shigaraki

Chizuo

Mako

Mon-chan

Water Hose

Oboro Shirakumo

Hikage Shinomori dies of rapid aging thanks to One For All. The remainder of the OFA users are either disposed of by All For One or have an unknown end. Tomura Shigaraki destroyed the Shimuras when he awakened his Decay Quirk. Water Hose was the name of both of Kota Izumi's parents, who ended up being eliminated by Muscular before the series started.

Oboro Shirakumo's corpse would become Kurogiri.

List of My Hero Academia characters who die once the series begins

Sir Nighteye is one of the most notable examples of a character dying in this series (Image via Bones)

Some readers might want a list of relevant My Hero Academia character deaths after the first chapter of the manga, not including any resurrections. Here is a list of deaths in the Shie Hassaikai Arc:

Kenji Hikiishi (Magne)

Mirai Sasaki (Sir Nighteye)

Sajin Higawara (Snatch)

Overhaul eliminates the first two, whereas Mr. Compress and Dabi get rid of Sajin Higawara. It wasn't until the Meta Liberation Army Arc that some of the more important characters died, including Chitose Kizuki (also known as Curious).

For those curious, Himiko Toga eliminates her by using Uravity's Quirk and dropping her from a high height.

The next relevant arc to discuss is the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, which actually had plenty of notable character deaths:

Crust

Eel Boy

Enma Kannagi (Majestic)

Jin Bubaigawara (Twice)

Native

Nemuri Kayama (Midnight)

X-Less

Some of these My Hero Academia deaths happen off-screen. As far as those who died on-screen, Crust is destroyed by Shigaraki in an attempt to protect Aizawa. Twice kills Eel Boy, and Hawks eliminates Twice. Also, Shigaraki uses Decay on X-Less.

Finally, the arc before the Final War arc where a character dies is in Star and Stripe. Cathleen Bate gets perished in her bout with Shigaraki.

