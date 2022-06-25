My Hero Academia: Can Ochako Uraraka beat Himiko Toga?

Disclaimer: This article contains manga spoilers for the final arc of My Hero Academia

In the very near future, Ochako Uraraka and Himiko Toga will finally settle the score in My Hero Academia.

The series is entering its last few stages now. Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has already set up the final battles with the heroes and villains. Ochako Uraraka faces Himiko Toga at Okuto Island, while Tsuyu Asui provides support.

After being spurned by Izuku Midoriya once again, Toga made it clear that she no longer cares about Ochako. The question remains whether or not Ochako can win this upcoming fight.

Toga is far more dangerous than ever before. My Hero Academia fans should definitely be concerned.

Analyzing the strengths of Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui vs Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia

Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui

Both Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui took internships with Nejire Hado. Ochako can use her Quirk to remove gravity from any object she touches. Meanwhile, Tsuyu can use a variety of frog abilities, such as jumping long distances and stretching her tongue out.

My Hero Academia records character stats through the updated Ultra Analysis Book. Here's a look at Ochako's stats from the official databook:

Power : 4/6 (B-)

: 4/6 (B-) Speed : 4/6 (B+)

: 4/6 (B+) Technique : 5/6 (A)

: 5/6 (A) Wits: 4/6 (B)

Meanwhile, here's what the databooks say about Tsuyu's:

Power : 3/6 (C)

: 3/6 (C) Speed : 4/6 (B+)

: 4/6 (B+) Technique : 5/6 (A)

: 5/6 (A) Wits: 5/6 (A)

Ochako and Tsuyu have great chemistry as a pairing in My Hero Academia. Their fighting styles rely on capturing their targets and holding them in place.

Ochako did learn martial arts training under Gunhead. Tsuyu is a grappler, which means she could also pull Ochako out of harm's way.

Himiko Toga

Toga has the ability to transform into anybody just by consuming their blood samples. The villain frequently uses cutting knives and blood-sucking machines to get what she needs in My Hero Academia.

Toga is also a surprisingly agile fighter. She is even capable of taking on Shota Aizawa, despite her very young age. Here are her stats on the Ultra Analysis Book:

Power : 1/6 (E)

: 1/6 (E) Speed : 4/6 (B-)

: 4/6 (B-) Technique : 5/6 (A+)

: 5/6 (A+) Wits: 5/6 (A)

The most frightening aspect of Toga's power is her Awakening. She can now use the same Quirks as the people she transforms into.

Dabi also gave her a vial of Twice's blood, which means she can use his ability to copy anything in My Hero Academia. That is definitely a cause for concern.

Ochako and Tsuyu cannot get too close to her, or else they could end up like Curious from the Meta Liberation Army. Toga could theoretically clone herself multiple times, giving her the advantage in numbers.

Final verdict

Both the heroes and villain are similar in stats. However, the heroes should be at a severe disadvantage if Toga uses Twice's Quirk. If she transforms into him, she could easily copy herself multiple times.

In a realistic scenario, Toga would overwhelm her opponents. There is also the wildcard possibility that even if she is touched by Ochako, she could transform into Twice and make copies of herself. It's currently unknown if they would also be affected by the Zero Gravity force.

Anish @AnishParajuli6 @soliloquirk Add in causing a meteor shower, Making herself fly, zero satellites and use full martial arts. Toga maybe faster but with ZG she's a one trick pony whose one trick fails against anyone with really strong reflexes, while ochako has shown she has multiple strategies without killing @soliloquirk Add in causing a meteor shower, Making herself fly, zero satellites and use full martial arts. Toga maybe faster but with ZG she's a one trick pony whose one trick fails against anyone with really strong reflexes, while ochako has shown she has multiple strategies without killing

This might seem like a cop-out answer, but Toga might lose simply because Horikoshi wants her to lose. This may be unsatisfying to hear, but it applies to any shonen anime. Authors can decide how they want their villain to go down.

Ochako and Tsuyu also shouldn't be downplayed by any means. They are both smart enough to come up with a strategy in My Hero Academia. Ochako is also far more creative with her Quirk than someone like Toga.

It's very unlikely that Ochako or Tsuyu would be killed off in My Hero Academia, even in the final war. Toga is going all out, which means she won't be holding back. The heroes have no choice but to defeat her right here and now.

