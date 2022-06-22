My Hero Academia: 10 characters with wasted potential, ranked

Not everybody can live up to their potential in My Hero Academia.

Some fans may even argue that a select few characters were completely wasted by Kohei Horikoshi. The series already has a large cast, so not all of them will get a chance to shine brightly.

Even so, some characters have a dedicated fanbase that wants to see more from them. It goes without saying that this article has major spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga, so be careful before proceeding.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Nejire Hado, Mr. Compress and 8 other characters that My Hero Academia didn't do any favors for

10) Chizome Akaguro - Stain

When he was first introduced in the Hero Killer arc, Stain had a specific goal in mind. He wanted to rid the world of "false heroes." He believed the hero ranking system was flawed because it prioritized money and fame.

Sadly, after his defeat, My Hero Academia undermined his philosophy. The story never really explored the concept of "false heroes." Instead, the vast majority of Pro Heroes are completely virtuous in their beliefs. Even a despicable person like Endeavor wants to help people.

Yoroi Musha doesn't really count because the narrative quickly moved on after his retirement. Some fans believe Stain's beliefs should've been explored more. It would've been interesting to see more fake heroes who cared about their public image rather than having a genuine interest in saving lives.

9) Ryuko Tatsuma - Ryukyu

This underrated heroine barely gets any focus in My Hero Academia. She personally trained Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui. However, most of their team battles were skipped over in the early days.

During the Shie Hassaikai arc, the Ryukyu Squad versus Rikiya Katsukame match was mostly off-screen. Female characters are generally overlooked in My Hero Academia. It's a shame, considering Ryukyu has a really cool dragon Quirk.

At the very least, she gets more attention in the Endeavor Agency Arc.

8) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu has the ability to create anything from her body, just as long as she understands the atomic configuration of said objects.

This powerful Quirk has endless potential in My Hero Academia. Although she could realistically do anything with her powers, Momo has a very limited imagination. For instance, she often relies on summoning the same cannons for offensive purposes. It's becoming a running gag in the series.

Momo's fighting style simply lacks creativity, given what she can do in My Hero Academia. Her abilities are restricted by her repetitive tactics.

7) Denki Kaminari

Denki Kaminari has always been a popular character in My Hero Academia. He's a funny guy with a stylish design, along with awesome electric powers.

Unfortunately, his showings are severely lacking in this series, with the exception of the Provisional Hero License Exams. For the most part, he is a comic relief character who gets regularly beaten up. Ibara Shiozaki and Principal Nezu have made him look foolish in their fights.

What also doesn't help is that Kaminari gets very little character development. When fans compare his trajectory to someone like Eijiro Kirishima or Minoru Mineta, it can be a very disappointing.

6) Mezo Shoji

Mezo Shoji is a quiet guy who hides behind a mask simply because he doesn't want to scare anybody with his face.

Mutant Quirk users often face societal discrimination. Regardless, Shoji gets very little screentime, so his struggles aren't often relevant.

He is currently lined up for a fight against Spinner in the final arc. Even then, it's not the most exciting matchup in My Hero Academia. Spinner is largely a background character with minimal importance.

It may be a battle of Mutant Quirks and differing viewpoints, but it also hasn't been properly built up in the story. What also doesn't help is that by the time Shoji had a major showdown, it was towards the very end of the series.

5) Nejire Hado

Nejire Hado is a member of the Big Three, but she isn't nearly as important as Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki. Her male counterparts had dedicated fight scenes in the Shie Hassaikai Raid, along with fully explored backstories. Nejire didn't get any of that in My Hero Academia.

To add insult to injury, she was stuck with a beauty pageant subplot a few arcs later. Her friends got really cool fight scenes, while she was relegated to mere fanservice. Some female characters deserve better in My Hero Academia.

To be fair, Nejire did get a chance to shine during the Paranormal Liberation War, especially against the High-End Nomus. With that said, it still would've been nice to give her focus much earlier.

4) Setsuna Tokage

During the Joint Training arc, My Hero Academia hyped up Setsuna Tokage big time. Neito Monoma believed her team could defeat Katsuki Bakugo's. She was also a recommended student just like Shoto Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu. Her powerful Quirk had to potential to fully regenerate herself.

Of course, Setsuna was nothing more than a mere background prop for Bakugo. Her team lost in a humiliating clean sweep, just to show how much Bakugo has changed since the early days of My Hero Academia.

With the risk of sounding like a broken record, moments like this really don't help with the perception that female characters get shafted in this series. Fans liked Setsuna for her appealing design and fun personality. Sadly, the Class 1-B student didn't live up to her potential.

3) Atsuhiro Sako - Mr. Compress

Mr. Compress has a unique ability to shrink down targets within a spherical range. He can then put them inside a marble. He can also release whatever's inside upon command, giving him a versatile moveset.

Despite his charming demeanor, the former magician never had a dedicated fight scene in the series. He didn't get to do anything when the League of Villains engaged with the Meta Liberation Army.

Even worse, his backstory was hastily put together before he was captured in the Paranormal Liberation War. He only wanted to follow the footsteps of a criminal relative, who also lacks screentime in My Hero Academia. Mr. Compress was a complete waste of character potential, given how cool he was.

2) Oji Harima

Dame_Sylla. シラダム. @DameSylla6 This MHA arc about to be crazy, whatever is up with this Oji Harima hasn't even been set up yet!

There are WAAAY more players in this game. This MHA arc about to be crazy, whatever is up with this Oji Harima hasn't even been set up yet! There are WAAAY more players in this game. https://t.co/DtbIHwcdD2

Speaking of Mr. Compress, his famous ancestor didn't fare much better in My Hero Academia. Very little is known about Oji Harima, the Peerless Thief.

He was hyped alongside historical villains like the original Destro, not to mention All For One. It almost seemed like Horikoshi had scrapped whatever storyline he planned because Harima is completely irrelevant in the story.

This unresolved mystery still perplexes My Hero Academia fans. It's rather disappointing that Harima's abilities have never been properly showcased.

1) Geten

Geten's character has been completely wasted in My Hero Academia. He was a top prospect in the Meta Liberation Army, with the power to manipulate ice in destructive ways. Geten even gave Dabi a difficult fight, despite his type disadvantage.

Of course, his only purpose in the series was to give Dabi a fight, and that's it. Geten managed to draw with Cementoss in the Paranormal Liberation War, but he was arrested shortly afterwards.

It's highly unlikely that Geten will ever do anything again in this series. This underrated character barely got to explore his own backstory.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far