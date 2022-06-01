My Hero Academia: 10 biggest unsolved mysteries

My Hero Academia is currently on its last run, so readers are hoping that a few mysteries will be solved before the series ends.

Kohei Horikoshi will be moving on from the series after the final arc. With less than a year to go, there isn't much time left before it's all over. However, there are still a few unresolved plot threads remaining in the story.

Not every question needs a satisfying answer in My Hero Academia. For example, it doesn't really matter if fans never get to see Bakugo's dorm room. However, there are certain mysteries that do need to be solved. This includes the true nature of Shigaraki's upbringing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains major spoilers from the manga.

The biggest unresolved mysteries in My Hero Academia

1) What happened to Nezu in the past?

Nezu is the principal of U.A. High School. He was born with the High Spec Quirk, which grants him superior intelligence. However, at some point in the past, he was experimented on by humans.

It's not a necessary plot thread in My Hero Academia, but some readers would like to know what exactly happened to Nezu. His sadistic tendencies aren't shown often, but they can be attributed to his background. Mina Ashido and Denki Kaminari found out firsthand in the Final Exams.

It's unknown how Nezu went from a lab experiment to a principal of Japan's top hero academy. Fans may never truly know the answer.

2) Did Gigantomachia ever fight All Might?

Gigantomachia used to serve as All For One's bodyguard in My Hero Academia. Keep in mind that this was during the villain's reign of terror. However, All For One was eventually defeated by All Might and his OFA Quirk.

Fans may be wondering if All Might ever crossed paths with Gigantomachia. All For One did send him into hiding so he could protect Shigaraki later. Even so, this was before his anticipated second defeat, not his first one.

Gigantomachia's background is largely unexplored, so readers are hoping for a few clarifications down the line.

3) Is there a point to Oji Harima?

BakuGOAT @LegitTAYJ This panel of oji harima is so clean and I've always been a fan of his design, especially now that we have his full body design. This panel of oji harima is so clean and I've always been a fan of his design, especially now that we have his full body design. https://t.co/yPiQgB82cT

My Hero Academia hyped up three major historical villains. All For One and the original Destro have made a huge impact on the story. However, the same cannot be said for Oji Harima. The Peerless Thief is related to Mr. Compress, but that's the extent of that storyline.

Now that Compress was captured before the final war, it's unknown if Horikoshi had any plans for his ancestor. Many readers speculate that his plotline was simply abandoned, but there is no way to confirm it.

Oji Harima is quite the enigma, to say the least.

4) What do the mystery dorm rooms look like?

During the Provisional Hero License Exams, the Class 1-a students got to check out their new dorm rooms. Everybody got to show off their unique characteristics via their interior designs.

However, there were a few exceptions in My Hero Academia. Fans never got to see what was inside the rooms of Katsuki Bakugo and Tsuyu Asui. The same goes for Mineta, but his dorm room can be seen in other scenes, such as the Hideout Raid arc when he's cheering for All Might.

5) Is there a way to stop Quirk Singularity?

The Navigator @StoneBrosRiseUp MHA fans trying to explain the quirk singularity theory MHA fans trying to explain the quirk singularity theory https://t.co/X7vZxJ5y9P

Kyudai Garaki posed the Quirk Singularity theory in My Hero Academia. He believes that Quirks will become stronger with each generation in the series.

This could have disastrous results for society's future. For example, in the final war, Shigaraki managed to grow several different fingers, giving him far more destructive reach with his Decay Quirk.

My Hero Academia posed this question to its readers, but it also needs to provide a firm answer. There has to be a way to deal with Quirk Singularity.

6) What is All For One’s true identity?

All For One's original face has never been revealed. His first name is also unknown, but he does have the last name Shigaraki.

It's unknown why Horikoshi likes to keep his face in the shadows. This could be done to make him menacing and mysterious. However, very little is known about his background.

His identity may or may not be important in My Hero Academia. Nonetheless, some readers would still like to learn more.

All For One simply wants to become the "Demon King" of Japan, just like the comics he read in his childhood.

7) Did All For One give Shigaraki his Decay Quirk?

Tomura Shigaraki didn't manifest his Quirk until he was five years old, which is relatively late for his age. This begs the question of whether or not All For One gave him his Decay Quirk. My Hero Academia fans have always been suspicious of the villain's intentions.

All For One is a very manipulative puppet master, so readers wouldn't put it past him. Remember, he purposely sought out Shigaraki because he was related to Nana Shimura, the seventh OFA user.

All For One had already demonstrated his cold and calculating nature back then. It would be perfectly in character for him to ruin someone else's life just so he could find a successor and maintain his power.

8) Is Kyudai Garaki the same doctor who gave Deku his diagnosis?

Back when Deku first received his Quirkless diagnosis, his doctor had a very strong resemblance to Kyudai Garaki. My Hero Academia is yet to directly confirm whether or not they are the same person.

Of course, this seems way too coincidental. Readers have been speculating about this for a very long time.

Despite his imprisonment, Kyudai is still making appearances in the final war arc. That means he is still relevant to My Hero Academia. Many theorists want to know if Deku was born with a powerful Quirk, only for it to be stolen by All For One.

9) Why did Quirks suddenly appear?

Ray⁷ @animefanrayne

It's said that some quirks manifest later, but some are born with it (like first case, in which the newborn baby was luminiscient and Present Mic) @shinsospuppet I think about Hagakure. Was she born invisible, with her quirk or turned invisible gradually as her quirk manisfested?It's said that some quirks manifest later, but some are born with it (like first case, in which the newborn baby was luminiscient and Present Mic) @shinsospuppet I think about Hagakure. Was she born invisible, with her quirk or turned invisible gradually as her quirk manisfested? It's said that some quirks manifest later, but some are born with it (like first case, in which the newborn baby was luminiscient and Present Mic)

The Luminescent Baby was born more than a hundred years ago, long before the start of My Hero Academia. They were the first recorded Quirk user in history. It's still unknown what caused this supernatural phenomenon.

Horikoshi is yet to explain the origins of his power system. The Shie Hassaikai arc brought up a theory regarding mice carrying viruses. However, My Hero Academia makes it clear that it wasn't backed up by evidence.

There isn't much time left in the final arc, so fans can only hope this will be explained in the near future.

10) What is the final Quirk that Deku needs to unlock?

Ever since he awakened his abilities in the Joint Training arc, Deku could use multiple Quirks from past OFA users. However, there's still one left that hasn't been revealed in the story. It belongs to the mysterious second user.

All that's known about this Quirk is that it's very difficult to use. Deku will likely show it off against Shigaraki during the final battle. My Hero Academia readers won't have to wait long to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far