My Hero Academia: Why did Tsuyu cry in front of Class 1-A?

My Hero Academia will always remember how Tsuyu Asui broke down crying in front of her classmates.

That particular moment took place in the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc. Shortly after moving into a new dorm, Tsuyu felt the need to get something off her chest. Although she couldn't hold back her tears, her classmates were there to console her, every step of the way.

It was the perfect mixture of sadness and warmth in My Hero Academia. However, some fans may wonder what led her to do that. This article will provide some context on what happened in My Hero Academia.

Why did Tsuyu cry in My Hero Academia? Here is the reason

Context is very important in My Hero Academia. Back in the Forest Training Camp arc, the Vanguard Action Squad attacked several U.A. students. Katsuki Bakugo was kidnapped in the process, causing a moral crisis among Class 1-A. Tsuyu Asui was heavily weighed down by these events.

Tsuyu was originally against Bakugo's rescue operation

With the help of Yosetsu Awase, Momo Yaoyorozu placed a tracking device on a Chainsaw Nomu. The monster would lead the Pro Heroes all the way to the League of Villains hideout. Bakugo would likely be held in that location.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Class 1-A students were very worried. When they visited Izuku Midoriya in the hospital, Eijiro Kirishima and Shoto Todoroki revealed a secret plan to rescue Bakugo themselves. All they needed was a second tracking device from Momo.

Tenya Ida was quite upset with their reckless plan, since it put their lives in danger. Tsuyu agreed, stating that heroes shouldn't let their emotions run high. Otherwise, they would be no different than a villain. Regardless, her concerns were ignored by Izuku and the others.

The atmosphere became far too negative

Tsuyu would end up regretting her choice of words. The Hideout Raid was a massive success in My Hero Academia. Not only was Bakugo rescued, but All Might defeated All For One. However, it also led to his retirement from hero work.

What didn't help was that Shota Aizawa was extremely unhappy with his students. he believed the rescue operation was insanely dangerous. Before they got to move into their new dorm, he gave a harsh condemnation of their actions. Had it not been for All Might's retirement, he would've expelled most of them.

Class 1-A did cheer themselves up by hosting a dorm room competition. However, Tsuyu didn't take part, mainly because she didn't feel too good. Understandably, Class 1-A was concerned about her well-being.

Ultimately, Tsuyu felt sorry about criticizing the plan

When asked why she felt sad, Tsuyu revealed that she was frustrated with herself. She felt like a coward for criticizing the Bakugo rescue operation. More importantly, she was sorry that she called them "villains" back in the hospital.

Tsuyu felt guilty that life couldn't be normal again. She only wanted everything to go back to how it used to be in My Hero Academia. Thankfully, her friends reassured her that all was good between them.

