The latest My Hero Academia drama CD has fans debating on Twitter about Kirishima’s preference

Since the release of the latest My Hero Academia drama CD, Kirishima Eijirou has been trending on Twitter with more than 10000 tweets. The reason for this being that in the drama cd, Kirishima refuses to kiss Midoriya Izuku, while under the influence of a quirk. Here is what happened and the reaction of the fandom on Twitter.

Warning: This article may contain some spoilers.

Kirishima trends on Twitter after the release of My Hero Academia Drama CD

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi The My Hero Academia 5th Season Volume 4 BluRay was released today! The DVD contains a bonus drama CD about Deku, Bakugou, Todoroki, & Kirishima encountering a criminal’s relative who’s out for revenge.



My copy should arrive this week, so I'll summarize the track when I get it!

In the drama CD accompanying the 4th Blu-ray edition of Season 5 of the anime, Todoroki, Bakugou, Kirishima, and Midoriya get tricked by a villain, whose quirk can make people hug and kiss each other.

Mimi @Mimisketches twitter.com/Izukmin/status… Sou o hyung do príncipe de Busan @Izukmin second part of her quirk: that if she draws a heart on top of the umbrella, the two people will want to kiss each other.

>Kirishima groans and says he really doesn't want to kiss a guy. Emoi laughs and says not to worry because she's only interested in making Todoroki and Bakugo second part of her quirk: that if she draws a heart on top of the umbrella, the two people will want to kiss each other.>Kirishima groans and says he really doesn't want to kiss a guy. Emoi laughs and says not to worry because she's only interested in making Todoroki and Bakugo KIRISHIMA KIRISHIMA 💀 twitter.com/Izukmin/status…

While the villain’s targets are Bakugou and Todoroki, Kirishima and Midoriya are also caught up in it.

Gisell 🍮💥 @ginycn ANTI: Finally sources confirm that Kirishima is STRAIGHT



SOURCES:

Old lady: If I draw a heart on top of the ☂️, they're going to kiss-



Kirishima: I'm- to kiss a boy?! *suffering from an undisguised gay panic*



Kirishima: I'm- to kiss a boy?! *suffering from an undisguised gay panic*

Old lady: Calm down boy, i haven't even started to draw the heart...

Among the four students, apparently only Kirishima did not want to kiss another boy.

Pax, Local Menace @RadPax @Bakudere_ Kirishima has denied the gay allegations but can he deny the straight allegations @Bakudere_ Kirishima has denied the gay allegations but can he deny the straight allegations

My hero academia fandom took that as confirmation for Kirishima being straight, or him being closeted. Which led to a barrage of tweets either lamenting or denying this notion.

Some have even taken it to confirm the pairing of Kirishima and Mina Ashido, who has been his friend since middle school.

MANGLE😑😑😋😑🌈 @MANGLE_R_F I can accept kirishima being straight I can accept kirishima being straight https://t.co/n6qLiy3P2t

Final thoughts

isha ☆ @lesbieans idk anything about kirishima being het or whatever but all i know is that bnhatwt is always wrong. so. idk anything about kirishima being het or whatever but all i know is that bnhatwt is always wrong. so. https://t.co/YMApdOGjRl

This is not the first time that My Hero Academia drama CDs have featured questionable incidents or issues of consent. They are quite controversial in the fandom, especially for forcing the fan favorite characters into unsavory situations for fan service.

The drama CDs are not canon, of course, but they are official. This causes many fans to question exactly how to consider the content they feature.

My Hero Academia fandom is infamous for shipping its characters, to the extent that mangaka Horikoshi had received death threats over not making any of the popular ships canon. Kirishima is a popular character, and has been continuously part of multiple pairings in the fandom, most of which are with other male characters.

rhighbrow @rhighbrow Man,I like My Hero Academia but then I look at why Kirishima is trending and I suddenly want to jump head first from the empire state building. Man,I like My Hero Academia but then I look at why Kirishima is trending and I suddenly want to jump head first from the empire state building. https://t.co/a8vnvmzFA3

Furthermore, My Hero Academia canon does not explicitly mention any relationships other than the one between Midoriya Izuku and Uraraka Ochako, and perhaps the one between Kaminari Denki and Jirou Kyouka.

Either way, the manga is currently at the cusp of the final war, with Class 1-A gearing up to fight All for One and the remaining members of the Paranormal Liberation Front , and hopefully, Kirishima’s importance and participation in the upcoming fight will be as appreciated by the fandom as this drama CD.

