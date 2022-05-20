My Hero Academia: Can AFO steal the OFA Quirk?

My Hero Academia fans may be wondering if All For One can steal the OFA Quirk. That is a frightening prospect since the AFO Quirk can steal powers.

Very few Pro Heroes can even stand up against Japan's worst criminal. If he possesses the raw strength of One For All, then nothing but death awaits.

Of course, the previous OFA users already had safeguards in mind. They knew what they were up against, which is why they were prepared for that moment.

Note: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Can AFO steal the OFA Quirk in My Hero Academia?

Sometime in the past, All For One accidentally created the OFA Quirk with his own powers. Of course, this led to his eventual downfall as All Might was able to defeat All For One in their final battle.

Here's a quick look at whether or not the villain can steal the powerful OFA Quirk.

All For One seemingly cannot steal the OFA Quirk

🌴Jake Granbell🌴 @jakesakuraba My Hero Academia chapter 287 was very good seems like the previous users of OFA refuse to give up their power to Shiggy and they intend to stay with Deku through whatever really interesting conflict here. My Hero Academia chapter 287 was very good seems like the previous users of OFA refuse to give up their power to Shiggy and they intend to stay with Deku through whatever really interesting conflict here. https://t.co/3YoKFR4M6t

My Hero Academia sheds light on the matter during the final stages of the Paranormal Liberation War. Chapters 286 and 287 are good reference guides to use here. Keep in mind that Tomura Shigaraki was fighting Izuku Midoriya at the time. They also ended up within a mysterious vestige world.

At some point in their battle, Shigaraki tried using his AFO Quirk to steal Midoriya's powers. All For One even took control of Shigaraki's body by combining their respective powers. This wasn't looking good for Midoriya since he could barely move his body in the state he was in.

However, previous OFA users suddenly appeared within the dream world. Yoichi Shigaraki and Nana Shimura refused to give in to All For One. Despite the villain's best attempts, he was unsuccessful in stealing Midoriya's Quirk.

OFA was specifically designed to fight back against AFO

All For One had a younger brother named Yoichi. According to My Hero Academia lore, he gave him the ability to stockpile raw power. However, unbeknownst to either of them, the younger brother also had another Quirk, which allowed him to transfer his abilities to another person.

This is how the OFA Quirk was created in My Hero Academia. Whenever All For One uses his AFO Quirk, his transferred powers carry the personalities of previous users. That's why the vestiges of OFA users can protect Midoriya from getting his Quirk stolen. Willpower goes a long way in My Hero Academia.

It should be noted that All For One believed it could've been done. Shigaraki's body was only 75% completed by this point in My Hero Academia.

Kyudai Garaki oversaw the transformative process in a local hospital. Fortunately, Mirko the Rabbit Hero arrived just in time and put a stop to it.

Midoriya is the only person who can defeat Shigaraki

My Hero Academia makes it clear that only Midoriya can truly defeat Shigaraki. The OFA Quirk is a perfect counter to AFO. With that said, their fated encounter will certainly be one for the ages.

The current final arc is geared towards Midoriya versus Shigaraki. It will decide the outcome of the war between heroes and villains. In the meantime, All For One will be dealing with Endeavor and a team of top Pro Heroes.

Fans should be glad that Midoriya still has the OFA Quirk. Otherwise, nobody could reliably fight Shigaraki without getting their Quirk stolen.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

