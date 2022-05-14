8 smartest My Hero Academia Pro Heroes, ranked

The best fighters in My Hero Academia are the ones who use their brains.

Pro Heroes need far more than pure strength. Most of them will guide the next generation to a better and brighter future. Intelligence goes a long way to making sure that happens in My Hero Academia.

The smartest Pro Heroes rely on quick wits and strategic planning. As usual, this is all based on their intelligence stats in the Ultra Analysis Book. It offers the latest information on several characters in My Hero Academia.

Brightest heroes in My Hero Academia

8) Hizashi Yamada - Present Mic (Wits - 4/6)

Present Mic is a highly observant individual. He was the first teacher to figure out there was a traitor in U.A. High School. Better yet, he also provided sound reasoning for his arguments.

Despite his goofy appearance, My Hero Academia fans shouldn't underestimate his sheer cunning. Strangely, the Ultra Archive Book gave him 5/5 intelligence. However, the later Ultra Analysis Book lowered it for some reason.

7) Ryuko Tatsuma - Ryukyu (Wits - 5/6)

She doesn't get much screentime in My Hero Academia, but this powerful fighter is surprisingly brilliant. The Ultra Analysis Book lists her with 5/6 intelligence, putting her above characters like Tenya Ida.

It should be noted that Ryukyu trained the likes of Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui. At the very least, she is incredibly knowledgeable about her job.

6) Ken Ishiyama - Cementoss (Wits - 5/6)

Cementoss is a keenly aware fighter who constantly relies on his surroundings. He can only control nearby cement within the area. With that in mind, he always plans his attacks very carefully.

This U.A. teacher provides challenging exams in My Hero Academia. He wanted Eijiro Kirishima and Rikido Sato to use more than just their brute strength. Of course, they spectacularly failed their exam, but Cementoss wants his students to learn their limitations in battle.

5) Mirai Sasaki - Sir Nighteye (Wits - 5/6)

Nighteye is a certified genius who puts his academic mindset to good use. When he was the personal sidekick to All Might, he would file all the significant paperwork.

More importantly, he could also develop effective strategies via his Foresight ability. With a few limitations in place, he could look into the future and plan everything in advance. All Might and his sidekick were impossible to defeat in battle.

Nighteye is also an outstanding teacher since he trained Mirio Togata. This U.A. student would become a prime candidate for the OFA Quirk right before Izuku Midoriya showed up.

4) Keigo Takami - Hawks (Wits - 5/6)

Hawks is the number two Pro Hero in Japan. This is the result of his Fierce Wings Quirk. He can freely manipulate his red feathers for various purposes. For example, he can detect vibrations within a specific area.

The ability to multitask requires a lot of brainpower. Yet, these feathers have a mind of their own. Hawks can telepathically connect with every single one. He can even figure out the exact amount needed to lift someone.

Hawks isn't the physically strongest in My Hero Academia, so he relies on quick thinking. Pro Heroes need to come up with strategies on the fly.

3) Shota Aizawa - Eraser Head (Wits - 5/6)

Aizawa is a homeroom teacher for Class 1-A. That means he is very effective at his job, considering the high standards of U.A., but he also prefers to use rational deceptions for his teaching methods.

Part of his job is to evaluate his students' physical and mental conditioning. Impressively, they all mastered their Quirks in a matter of months.

Aizawa is also a very strategic fighter in My Hero Academia. For example, his Erasure Quirk only works by looking at his targets. Hence, he wears goggles so that enemies cannot figure out who is within his line of sight.

2) Toshinori Yagi - All Might (Wits - 6/6)

All Might isn't just all brawn and no brain. On the contrary, he completely maxed out his intelligence stats in My Hero Academia.

Japan's greatest hero isn't the best teacher, but he does have a great understanding of the human body. He personally trained Izuku Midoriya so he could wield the OFA Quirk properly.

All Might turned a scrawny teenager into a physically gifted fighter. That speaks volumes about his knowledge of the body's limitations.

1) Principal Nezu (Wits - 6/6)

Predictably, the principal of U.A. High School tops this list. Given his administrative role, he would need the following attributes:

The ability to set policies and procedures

Understanding the educational needs of the students

The necessary skills to solve difficult problems

Nezu is more than capable of leading future generations with his sharp mind. Keep in mind that his school is the best in the entire country.

The High Spec Quirk gives him extraordinary thinking ability. For example, he can easily calculate the chain reaction of a single wrecking ball. Regarding the smartest My Hero Academia characters, Nezu earns a top spot on most lists.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer