My Hero Academia: 4 best support villains (and 4 best support heroes)

From heroes to villains, My Hero Academia support units have a critical role to play.

Someone who plays the role of support is given a very important job. They must provide assistance however they can, whether it's giving a power boost or taking away the enemy's abilities.

The most useful support units have completely redefined My Hero Academia. A few of them might even be too dangerous in the wrong hands, so here's a look at the best ones.

Note: In order to provide specific examples of support, this article will have a few manga spoilers. This list reflects the writer's personal views.

Mr. Compress, Twice and 2 more My Hero Academia villainous supports with useful abilities

1) Tomoyasu Chikazoku - Skeptic

Skeptic is a former member of the Meta Liberation Army. He is also an expert hacker with a reliable support Quirk.

Anthropomorph is a special ability that allows Skeptic to convert human-sized objects into mindless puppets. With this ability, Skeptic can have multiple people help him with various tasks, such as manipulating footage against heroes and villains.

Skeptic can control several different puppets at the same time. He can even make them look like whoever he wants.

2) Atsuhiro Sako - Mr. Compress

Mr. Compress has the ability to capture targets within a spherical range. He can place them into tiny little marbles, which he can then release upon command. This stage magician is the perfect villain for kidnapping missions in My Hero Academia.

During the Forest Training Camp arc, Mr. Compress managed to capture Katsuki Bakugo and transport him to the League of Villains hideout.

Mr. Compress also gave Shigaraki a chance to escape during the Paranormal Liberation War by using his abilities. This support unit has done so much for his own teammates.

3) Himiko Toga

Himiko Toga is a deadly stealth master known for her infiltration skills. She can transform into various characters for sneaking purposes. All she needs is a blood sample from her target.

During the Provisional Hero License Exam, Toga successfully posed as a fellow student named Camie Utsushimi. She almost got to Izuku Midoriya, but his natural reflexes allowed him to survive.

Toga cannot be underestimated in My Hero Academia. Now that she has Twice's blood sample, she can presumably use his own abilities.

What this means is that Toga would be able to create exact copies of herself, which could also make more copies. That is a scary thought for the fanbase.

4) Jin Bubaigawara - Twice

There's a reason Twice was listed as an S-rank villain in the Paranormal Liberation War. His Double Quirk allows him to create exact copies of anything he wants. All he needs are some accurate measurements.

Hawks was left with no choice when he killed Twice in My Hero Academia. The villain already demonstrated the ability to copy Quirk-destroying bullets for Shigaraki. Imagine what he could do if he copied Gigantomachia or Re-Destro. The heroes wouldn't stand a chance in a full-blown war.

Twice also had the potential to infinitely clone himself. My Hero Academia fans can understand why he is so dangerous. Thankfully, he never had the chance to fully showcase these powers.

Shota Aizawa, Eri and 2 more My Hero Academia hero supports with great powers

1) Manga Fukidashi - Comicman

The vast majority of Quirks in My Hero Academia have one specific power. While they might have multiple functions, they can be strictly limited by the power itself. Very few support Quirks have limitless potential.

Manga Fukidashi is a reliable asset with his Comic Quirk. The Class 1-B student can materialize sound effects. Each of them has different special abilities, depending on the onomatopoeia.

His versatility is second to none in My Hero Academia. For example, if a hero team needed electricity during a power outage, he could just say the words "spark." If they needed him to lighten up a dark room, he could just say "shine."

2) Shota Aizawa - Eraser Head

The Class 1-A homeroom teacher is a capable fighter himself, but his Quirk falls under the support category. By looking at his targets and keeping his eyes open, Aizawa can disable his target's Quirks.

My Hero Academia characters rely on their powers, so when it's taken away from them, it makes them easier to deal with. Aizawa demonstrated this during the Paranormal Liberation War. Had it not been for him, Tomura Shigaraki would've decayed more people than he already did.

Aizawa is a great partner to have when fighting powerful criminals.

3) Momo Yaoyorozu - Creati

The ability to materialize objects is limited only by the user's intelligence. Of course, Momo just happens to be among the smartest characters in My Hero Academia. She just needs to understand how to atomically configure the object in question so that she can create it from her body.

Needless to say, Momo is the perfect support unit for offensive and defensive purposes. No matter who her partner is, she can always create something for their specific needs. "Versatility" is the perfect way to describe her Quirk.

Momo is also a team leader known for her strategic planning. She might not be a direct fighter, but she is greatly helpful to her teammates.

4) Eri

This little girl completely breaks the My Hero Academia series. Her powers are living proof of the Quirk Singularity theory.

By carefully using her Rewind abilities, Eri can revert a person's body to their previous state. That means she can heal devastating injuries and return somebody to their physical prime. For example, during the Paranormal Liberation War, she restored Mirio Togata's Quirk, which was previously lost.

Eri's power is the result of a rare genetic mutation, which is why it stands out. It's a completely terrifying power in My Hero Academia. The heroes are lucky Eri is no longer in the possession of the villains.

