What My Hero Academia Quirk would you have, based on your Zodiac sign?

There is a wide variety of Quirks in My Hero Academia, just like there are Zodiac signs in astrology.

Some people believe that personalities are based on constellations in the skies. Despite their pseudoscientific nature, astrological signs are still very popular among the general public. It's a fun way to really think about character traits.

My Hero Academia has plenty of Quirks with a strong connection to Zodiac signs. This article will go over the ones that make the most sense.

Based on your Zodiac sign, which My Hero Academia Quirk would you have?

Aries - Explosion (used by Katsuki Bakugo)

Dates: March 21 to April 19

This Zodiac sign represents courage, determination and confidence. It's perfectly symbolic of the red planet Mars. For that reason, Bakugo's Explosion Quirk is a good choice for this list. It's a destructive power known for its fiery potential.

Like most people with the Aries sign, Bakugo can be very impulsive in My Hero Academia. He is an explosive powder keg waiting to blow up. Anytime he interacts with his classmates, it's very easy to make him angry.

However, for all his faults, Bakugo is very passionate about his work as a hero. The Explosion Quirk gives him the aggressive means to fulfill his duties efficiently.

Taurus - Erasure (used by Shota Aizawa)

Dates: April 20 to May 20

Those with a Taurus sign tend to be stubborn in their own ways. Aizawa is a very uncompromising individual in My Hero Academia. However, the homeroom teacher is also very patient and reliable.

The Erasure Quirk is quite practical for training other students. Aizawa can easily cancel out special abilities just by looking at his target. He often does this whenever a student can no longer control their powers.

Only the most responsible can use the Erasure Quirk. It's quite befitting for the Taurus Zodiac sign.

Gemini - Double (used by Twice)

Dates: May 21 to June 21

The sign of the Gemini is also known as "The Twins." It makes perfect sense for the sign to be associated with Twice's Quirk from My Hero Academia.

Gemini people dislike being alone since they are very sociable creatures. Twice is a rather lonely villain in his own series. For that reason, he uses his Double Quirk to make copies of himself.

Twice needs accurate measurements to make his clones. This also represents a Gemini's need to learn quickly. This astrological sign is a good indication of curious adaptability, which is a major asset in My Hero Academia.

Cancer - Creation (used by Momo Yaoyorozu)

Dates: June 22 to July 22

Those with the Cancer sign are highly imaginative. My Hero Academia exemplifies this with the Creation Quirk.

Using this Quirk, Momo can materialize various objects from her body. She is limited only by her scientific knowledge.

Momo also tends to be moody, which means her insecurity affects her battle performance. Those with the Cancer sign also typically share these negative traits, which can bring them down. However, they are truly loyal friends who care deeply about their loved ones.

The Creation Quirk is great for support units who want to lend a hand. For example, Momo can give her teammates fungal pesticides to deal with mushrooms.

Leo - One For All (used by Deku and All Might)

Dates: July 23 to August 22

Those with the Leo sign are truly proud of their work, not unlike a lion. Their leadership skills depend on their ability to make connections. They can also be very difficult to resist, given their dominant nature.

My Hero Academia represents this Zodiac sign with the One For All Quirk. All of its users display great amounts of power. They can knock down villains with a single punch. More importantly, they also display a courageous heart.

The Leo Zodiac sign is often symbolic of the fire element. Of course, the embers of the OFA Quirk burn very brightly in My Hero Academia. Not a single villain can extinguish that powerful flame.

Virgo - Manifest (used by Tamaki Amajiki)

Dates: August 23 to September 22

Virgos are very shy around other people, just like Tamaki in My Hero Academia. However, they are known for their hardworking mindset. It's a basic requirement for the Manifest Quirk.

Users can take on the characteristics of whatever they eat. For someone like Tamaki, he needs to be analytical in his approach. The right breakfast can determine a battle's outcome in My Hero Academia.

Those with the Virgo sign pay attention to very slight details in their surroundings, so this is the perfect Quirk for them. They always have to think quickly on their feet, like Tamaki does whenever he fights villains in My Hero Academia.

Libra - Half-Cold Half-Hot (used by Shoto Todoroki)

Dates: September 23 to October 23

Libras often maintain a balance, which is why the Zodiac sign is represented by a scale. Harmony is exactly what they look for in life. There is a Quirk in My Hero Academia that requires this approach.

Shoto Todoroki can use fire and ice with his powerful Quirk called Half-Cold Half-Hot. However, the young student also needs to maintain his body temperature. He often switches between hot and cold for that reason.

Libras would have to strike a balance of fire and ice. They cannot rely on a single element without the other. By mastering these abilities in My Hero Academia, Shoto finds inner peace within his mind.

Scorpio - Transform (used by Himiko Toga)

Dates: October 24 to November 21

Scorpios are highly passionate about what they do. The same can be said about Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia. She is quite the assertive villain, but she can also be jealous and prone to violence.

The ability to shapeshift into other people is a very resourceful power. Scorpios are clever creatures, so they would benefit from Toga's Quirk. It requires a great degree of tactical intelligence to pull off in My Hero Academia. Like a scorpion, users wait for the right moment to strike.

However, users also need a blood sample of their victims. This falls in line with the negative connotations of the Scorpio Zodiac sign. With that said, they can also be honest with their feelings, which can be a positive attribute.

Sagittarius - Outburst (used by Ms. Joke)

Dates: November 22 to December 21

The Sagittarius sign is meant for those with a great sense of humor. Those with this sign motivate the people around them with a good laugh. Of course, they are willing to say whatever they like.

Ms. Joke might not seem like it, but she takes her job seriously in My Hero Academia. Her strange Quirk, Outburst, makes targets burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Of course, Sagittarius people also have idealistic personalities. Ms. Joke is the complete opposite of her rival Aizawa. She is very cheerful and outgoing, which is necessary for this sort of Quirk.

Capricorn - Foresight (used by Sir Nighteye)

Dates: December 22 to January 19

Sir Nighteye is the former sidekick of the legendary All Might. He is very disciplined in his line of hero work. Nighteye also happens to use a powerful Quirk that falls in line with the Capricorn Zodiac sign.

Foresight allows users to accurately predict a target's future. Unfortunately, this doesn't always end well for the target in question.

Capricorns regularly expect the worst in any given situation. Nighteye also happens to be a pessimist, given his powers.

At the very least, users can also maintain a high degree of self-control. It would be very easy to abuse this Quirk in My Hero Academia.

Aquarius - Permeation (used by Mirio Togata)

Dates: January 20 to February 18

Aquarius people are humanitarians at heart, just like Mirio in My Hero Academia. He is always willing to put his life on the line to save people. His own Quirk is a good representation of the Aquarius Zodiac sign.

Permeation allows him to phase through anything in My Hero Academia. It's quite the experimental fighting style, but it's also fun with friends. Mirio sometimes uses it to goof off, like sticking his face through a floor and scaring people.

This overpowered Quirk can mean risky business if done incorrectly. However, that's what Aquarius people are known for. They cannot stand boring situations for very long, so they often take a road less traveled.

Pisces - Wave Motion (used by Nejire Hado)

Dates: February 19 to March 20

This astrological sign indicates a kind and compassionate person. It also has strong themes of spiritual empowerment. Wave Motion is a good Quirk to represent the Pisces symbol.

Nejire can somehow convert her vital energy into powerful blasts. She often uses this ability to protect others, especially in times of need.

This Zodiac sign takes the form of elemental water. Nejire often adjusts her fighting style to suit her needs in My Hero Academia. It's very similar to how water changes its form based on its container.

