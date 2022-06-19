My Hero Academia: 10 smartest female characters, ranked

The female characters of My Hero Academia know how to apply their knowledge.

Intelligence goes far beyond solving a complex math problem. The smartest heroes and villains are known for their critical thinking and high learning capacity, which they often use on the battlefield.

My Hero Academia has plenty of smart female characters. The Ultra Analysis Book will be used to rank their overall intelligence.

These are the most intelligent female characters in My Hero Academia

10) Nejire Hado (Wits - 4/6)

Nejire Hado is the only female member of the Big Three. She is such a top hero prospect that she can train other students like her. Ochako Uraraka and Tusyu Asui owe a lot to her in My Hero Academa.

In terms of her personality, Nejire does enjoy giving people explanations of various powers, such as Mirio Togata's Quirk. She is also presumably gifted in her academic studies, given her mentoring role.

9) Ryuko Tatsuma - Ryukyu (Wits - 5/6)

Admittedly, the only reason she is on this list is because of the official data books. The Ultra Analysis Book lists her intelligence as completely maxed out.

Ryukyu is a powerful hero but doesn't showcase her smarts in My Hero Academia. Her main contribution to the story was fighting Rikiya Katsukame in the Shie Hassaikai arc. However, involved her brute strength rather than brain power.

8) Shino Sosaki - Mandalay (Wits - 5/6)

This calm and gentle hero is a member of the Wild, Wild Pussycats. Mandalay is mainly a support unit with her Telepath Quirk. This allows her to communicate with nearby people via her thoughts. She can reach several of them within an extensive range. That alone requires a lot of brain power.

She is also a competent fighter in My Hero Academia, as Spinner can attest. Mandalay knows how to make quick decisions within a moment's notice.

7) Itsuka Kendo (Wits - 5/6)

Kendo is a class representative for Class 1-B, leading by example. She is known for her keen intellect in battle.

During the second round of the Joint Training arc, Kendo's team went up against Momo's. Her strategic mind is nearly on par with the Class 1-A genius. Her team ended up winning that round in the end.

Kendo is mostly a physical fighter in My Hero Academia, but that doesn't mean she only relies on muscles. She can think of contingency plans in no time flat.

6) Setsuna Tokage (Wits - 5/6)

A person's intellect often determines great leadership skills. Although her team lost in the fourth round of the Joint Training arc, Setsuna displayed a powerful mindset for strategic planning. The Class 1-B student is highly analytical in her approach to battle in My Hero Academia.

Setsuna can also remotely control her limbs after splitting her body apart. She can move 50 pieces altogether, which requires great concentration.

5) Himiko Toga (Wits - 5/6)

This infamous villain has a very dark intelligence in My Hero Academia. Although she dropped out of school, Toga doesn't need the education to get her through. Instead, she often relies on her low cunning.

Her Transformation Quirk depends on several factors, such as the ability to blend in with the crowd. Toga also has to mimic her targets carefully. She is very good at fooling others, including Izuku Midoriya in the Provisional Hero License Exam. It is not easy to pull off, considering his very high level of intelligence.

4) Manami Aiba - La Brava (Wits - 5/6)

La Brava is the lovely assistant of Gentle Criminal. The expert hacker spends a lot of time behind a computer screen. Her skill with technology is very evident in My Hero Academia, particularly in the School Festival.

She can hack into the U.A. High School security system without much trouble. What's even more impressive is that she was self-taught. La Brava didn't attend a fancy college to learn all that.

3) Melissa Shield

Technically speaking, Melissa Shield is not listed in the Ultra Analysis Book. She only appeared in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

That said, Melissa is a top student at the I-Island Academy, a highly prestigious school for gifted learners. She also fully understands how security works on the island.

More importantly, Melissa is a very skilled inventor, given that she created the Full Gauntlet. Whenever Midoriya uses One For All: Full Cowl, this support device reduces the potential risk for injury. Melissa's intelligence should be roughly par with Mei Hatsume, another skilled inventor.

2) Mei Hatsume (Wits - 5/6)

Pro Heroes often rely on their support department for various gadgets and gizmos. In any case, Mei Hatsume knows just what they need. She has created over two hundred inventions in My Hero Academia.

Izuku Midoriya should be very grateful for her work in the hero field. These costume upgrades bolster his OFA Quirk, whether it's the Air Force Gloves or the Iron Soles. Mei is a valuable asset to any hero.

1) Momo Yaoyorozu (Wits - 6/6)

Momo is among the few characters with an S-ranked intelligence in My Hero Academia. Her Quirk relies far more on her brain power than her physical skills. While she does need to eat a lot of food beforehand, Momo also needs to understand the molecular structure of anything she creates.

Momo also has excellent leadership skills in My Hero Academia. During the Joint Training arc, she understood the needs of all her teammates, so Momo created the exact supply items they needed.

On a side note, Momo is also a skilled tutor for her classmates. They often seek her advice on anything related to academic studies.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

