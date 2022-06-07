My Hero Academia: 10 students with the best mentors

My Hero Academia students have learned a lot from their mentors over the years.

Training goes a long way in mastering a specific technique. In a world of superheroes and their crazy powers, U.A. high schoolers have to gain experience to become a Pro Hero. That's not going to be easy without a skilled teacher.

Most of the placements on this list are based on Hero Agency Internships. These mostly took place during the Hero Killer arc in My Hero Academia. With that said, there are a few examples that didn't involve an internship of any kind.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Students with the best mentors in My Hero Academia, ranked

10) Shoto Todoroki with Endeavor

Let it be clear that Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor, was physically and emotionally abusive towards his youngest son, Shoto Todoroki.

Until the Sports Festival arc, Shoto refused to use the fire side of his Quirk just to spite his father. For that reason, Endeavor will be ranked very low on this list.

With that said, Endeavor made sure his son was a great fighter in My Hero Academia. Shoto's difficult training did pay off in the end, considering his recommendation to U.A. High School.

Shoto also understands the importance of the internship program, which is why he joined Endeavor's agency for work experience.

9) Katsuki Bakugo with Best Jeanist

Best Jeanist was very impressed with Katsuki Bakugo's performance at the Sports Festival. He wanted to improve the youngster's reputation among the general public. Predictably, it didn't work out the way he intended. Bakugo is like a wild animal in My Hero Academia.

Regardless, the young student did learn something from the internship. When the League of Villains kidnapped him, Bakugo remembered what Best Jeanist told him. Heroes and villains are not cut from the same cloth.

Bakugo ended up refusing Shigaraki's demands to join him.

8) Tsuyu Asui with Selkie

My Hero Academia fans may remember how Tsuyu Asui got her own special OVA, featuring her intern work alongside Selkie. The internship was built on having a close relationship.

Selkie always refers to his student by her actual hero name, "Froppy." He greatly respects Tsuyu and her natural abilities in My Hero Academia.

At first, Selkie didn't want to put her in dangerous situations. However, Tsuyu ended up proving herself against Innsmouth during a hostage situation. Selkie would later bring her along in future missions involving smugglers.

7) Ochako Uraraka with Gunhead

Ochako Uraraka can activate her Zero Gravity Quirk by touching something with her fingertips. However, because her abilities rely on close-range combat, she needed to train herself with Gunhead Martial Arts.

The Pro Hero gave her all the tools she needed to become a better fighter. He was also a very kind teacher. His training methods worked out very well during the Joint Training arc.

Ochako ended up taking out three members of Class 1-B in the final round, including team leader Neito Monoma. Her martial arts skills are a basic necessity for her Quirk.

6) Nejire Hado, Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui with Ryukyu

Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui had more than one mentor in My Hero Academia. They also trained under Ryuoko Tatsuma, better known as Ryukyu. Nejire Hado recommended the Class 1-A students in the first place.

Ryukyu is ranked in the top ten Pro Heroes, according to the J.P. billboard charts. These young students were taken directly under her wing.

Ochako and Tsuyu learned the importance of listening to each other under Ryukyu's mentorship. The Pro Hero also made sure they had plenty of combat experience.

Ryukyu brought them along during the raid against the Shie Hassaikai. They even defeated a powerful fighter in Rikiya Katsukame.

5) Fumikage Tokoyami with Hawks

At first, Hawks only wanted to know more about the League of Villains since Class 1-A fought with them several times in My Hero Academia. Over time, he would develop a deeply profound respect for his student.

Hawks understood that Fumikage Tokoyami had so much potential with hero work. The student would always try to keep up with his mentor during patrol routes.

Tokoyami owes a lot to Hawks. Thanks to the Pro Hero, the young student learned how to fly by applying his Dark Shadow Quirk in a different way. He first demonstrated this in the Joint Training arc via the Black Fallen Angel technique.

4) Hitoshi Shinso and Eraser Head

Shota Aizawa felt a strong connection with Hitoshi Shinso. Both of them had Quirks that weren't suitable for direct combat. For that reason, Shinso was relegated to General Studies in My Hero Academia.

When the Sports Festival concluded, Aizawa decided to look after Shinso personally. He taught Shinso how to use capturing tape during battle. He also wanted to enroll the young student in the Hero Course.

After a successful performance in the Joint Training session, Shinso finally achieved his main goal in My Hero Academia. He found a way to become a hero, despite his villainous Quirk.

3) Mirio Togata with Sir Nighteye

Sir Nighteye was a former sidekick of All Might. It's very fitting that he ended up training Mirio Togata since he was originally intended to become the ninth OFA user in My Hero Academia.

Mirio worked directly with Nighteye under the Hero Work Studies program. This allowed him to master the Permeation Quirk, which lets him phase through objects. That's easier said than done since it's a very technical power. He also became a top prospect at U.A. High School.

Understandably, Mirio was crushed when Nighteye passed away in the Shie Hassaikai arc. It's among the saddest moments in My Hero Academia.

2) Izuku Midoriya with Gran Torino

There was a time when Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, would constantly injure himself in battle. Remember, the OFA Quirk built up raw energy in his body.

However, Deku concentrated too much power on single body parts. He would regularly break his fingers or even arms just by applying these techniques.

Gran Torino showed him the error of his ways in My Hero Academia. He taught the young student how to channel energy throughout his entire body. This would later become the Full Cowl technique.

Deku no longer had to worry about destroying his body when using his powers in My Hero Academia.

1) Izuku Midoriya with All Might

Deku used to be a Quirkless boy in My Hero Academia. However, that all changed when All Might gave him the OFA power. Japan's greatest hero saw unlimited potential in the young boy.

All Might put Deku through a difficult training regimen that lasted months. When Deku finally enrolled in the U.A. High School, he developed really strong muscles so he could use the OFA Quirk.

Of course, this mentorship goes far beyond physical training. All Might also taught Deku how to become a true hero. No matter what, they would always be there for a person in need.

Deku became the person he is today because he always looked up to All Might's heroic deeds.

