My Hero Academia: 8 of Endeavor’s most important partners

Believe it or not, Endeavor is a surprisingly good team player in My Hero Academia.

Japan's number one hero carries a heavy burden. There are too many villains to deal with these days. Enji Todoroki can't be everywhere at once in My Hero Academia. Despite this, he relegates a few responsibilities elsewhere.

From sidekicks and interns to Pro Heroes, Endeavor can always count on someone to lend him a hand. He knows how to work alongside rookies and veterans. This article will go over his most useful teammates in the entire series.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

These are Endeavor's most important partners in My Hero Academia

8) Onima

Onima is part of the Flaming Sidekickers, whose primary job is to clean up after Endeavor. Along with Burnin and Kido, Onima takes his job very seriously.

He might be a minor character in My Hero Academia, but he does serve his purpose as a sidekick. During the final battle with Shoto and Dabi, Onima revealed that his Quirk allows him to survive extremely hot temperatures.

7) Kido

Personality wise, Kido is the complete opposite of the outspoken Burnin. He is very quiet and prefers to stay in the background. Nonetheless, he always gets the job done in My Hero Academia.

Kido has a useful support Quirk known as Traject. He can manipulate the trajectory of objects that pass through his bandages.

For example, he can regulate hot temperatures by moving the heat elsewhere. He can also redirect Endeavor’s flames to hit various specific targets, such as the Nomu from the Paranormal Liberation War.

6) Moe Kamiji - Burnin

It’s no surprise that Endeavor favors the fire Quirks in his agency. Burnin can use her Blazing Hair for combat purposes, such as throwing embers at her enemies.

She helped train the following Class 1-A students when they started working for Endeavor’s Agency:

Shoto Todoroki

Katsuki Bakugo

Izuku Midoriya

Burnin made sure they understood the supportive role of a sidekick. Endeavor places a lot of trust in her leadership capabilities.

5) Katsuki Bakugo

By this point in My Hero Academia, Bakugo proved himself to be a team player. He worked alongside Shoto and Midoriya so they could train with Endeavor himself.

Bakugo was taught the basics of hero work, including rescue operations. He put this to good use when the villainous Ending tried to kill Natsuo Todoroki. Bakugo managed to save the latter in the nick of time.

Endeavor was very grateful for what he did.

4) Sorahiko Torino - Gran Torino

Gran Torino has several years of experience in My Hero Academia. He is among the fastest heroes in the entire world, so his speed compliments Endeavor’s strength.

During the Hosu Incident, this powerful duo teamed up to defeat the Nomu, which is no easy feat. Of course, Torino made sure to evacuate the nearby civilians beforehand. He even stopped a sneak attack from the last remaining Nomu.

3) Izuku Midoriya

Endeavor used to bear a grudge against All Might in My Hero Academia. He was always second best, since he only became the number one hero after All Might’s retirement. Endeavor didn’t even want to instruct his protege Midoriya.

Regardless, he relented and started training the young student. After his son Natsuo was saved from a life-threatening situation, Endeavor personally thanked Midoriya for his rescuing efforts.

It should be noted that Midoriya wants Shoto to forgive his father, despite what he has done in the past. Endeavor is completely unaware of this random act of kindness, but he would greatly appreciate it.

2) Shoto Todoroki

Enji never had an easy relationship with his Shoto. His abusive training methods have fractured his entire family. Even today, they are still on very shaky terms in My Hero Academia.

Shoto has a much better handle on his Quirk than his own father, since he can offset the fire with his ice powers. During the Endeavor Agency arc, he was responsible for defeating the villainous Ending, thereby saving his brother Natsuo.

Endeavor is still trying to redeem himself in the eyes of his son, although that will prove difficult in My Hero Academia.

1) Keigo Takami - Hawks

Hawks is right behind Endeavor in the Pro Hero rankings. He is not as physically strong, but he can provide support with his Fierce Wings. For example, he can make Endeavor go much faster.

They showed off their exceptional teamwork during the Pro Hero arc, where they managed to defeat a High-End Nomu. When these heroes fight alongside each other, they are nearly unstoppable.

Of course, Hawks is just as useful outside the battlefield. When he went undercover for the Paranormal Liberation Front, he relayed a secret message to Endeavor. This allowed the heroes to pinpoint the villains’ main hideout.

