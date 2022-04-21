My Hero Academia chapter 351 raw scans and spoilers: Shoto and Dabi engage is a fiery battle, two Flashfire Fists collide

Instead of shifting focus as readers feared, My Hero Academia chapter 351 features the escalating battle between Dabi and Shoto Todoroki. Showcasing the aftereffects of the dual Flashfire Fists from the last chapter, Horikoshi looks deeper into the brothers’ psyche.

According to the spoilers, Shoto’s new technique, which was hinted at back in the U.A. Traitor arc, is shown in action in My Hero Academia chapter 351. In lieu of Golden week and another break, the series will be on hiatus until May 15.

[This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 351]

My Hero Academia chapter 351 raw scans show Shoto and Dabi going head-to-head, Shoto uses his right side

In the last chapter, it was revealed that AFO rescued Toya in hopes of using him as a spare for Shigaraki. However, Toya escaped and returned home, where he was angered by seeing his shrine and Endeavor training Shoto. He left home and trained himself to become Dabi. At the end of the flashback, Dabi and Shoto used Flashfire Fists against each other.

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 351 is titled “The Two Flashfires.”

My Hero Academia chapter 351 raw scans and spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 351 begins by explaining what Flashfire Fist is. It is a technique that gathers all the heat from one person’s body and releases it in one attack. Endeavor is the master of using this technique, but he is limited by the reach of his Quirk, a limit that does not bind either of his sons.

Dabi and Shoto both charge their Quirks, and Dabi admits that Shoto is different from their father. He recalls starting out with small flames and learning from watching Endeavor on screen. His strength is a by-product of surpassing the limits of his body. As he says that, Dabi uses Hell’s Spider to knock the heroes out of his way.

Endeavor’s sidekicks try to stall Dabi, but he shows up behind Shoto as the latter is preparing to use his new move. Dabi complains that Shoto has gotten the lion’s share of physique and Quirks despite sharing the same blood, while Toya has been trapped in an ailing body.

Toya has overcome more than Shoto has ever known, and as such, the younger brother is inferior to the older one. Finishing his speech, Dabi uses Hell’s Spider to attack Shoto and throws him into the side of a large building, seemingly incapacitating him.

Shoto agrees to Dabi’s spiel, remembering that he has wandered aimlessly for a long time in his hatred and rejection of their father. But what matters more is that he strives to move beyond his past. In a flashback, Endeavor is shown calling Shoto and apologizing for having to battle AFO instead of Dabi.

Shoto understood his father’s predicament and assured him that everyone had a purpose in this battle. Endeavor is fighting AFO with other pro-heroes. Shoto’s own purpose has always been to stop his older brother. As he finishes recollecting, Shoto’s move is ready to be put into action. He propels himself out of the wall and lands in front of Dabi, punching him with his right fist, which is covered in fire.

Speculations

In My Hero Academia chapter 351 raw scans, Shoto’s Flashfire Fist looks remarkably like Endeavor’s costume, the flames wrapping around his body giving the impression of his father’s suit. Considering that his quirk is related to temperature control, it has always been theoretically possible for Shoto to use both of his quirks on both sides of his body.

By mixing his fire and ice, Shoto should be able to absorb Dabi’s extreme temperature while using his fire on his right side as well. This makes him more unpredictable, giving him the upper hand against his brother.

From My Hero Academia chapter 351 raw scans, it is unclear whether Shoto’s flames can turn blue, although it seems less likely to do so. However, Horikoshi has not revealed the proper name or details of Toya’s quirk as of yet. It is possible that Dabi has something else in his arsenal. While Shoto is more likely to win this battle, there is a fairly equal chance of either of them perishing.

The flashback denotes that Endeavor is not going to intervene in this fight. This is a battle between Shoto and Toya, and it will remain so. Dabi’s body is seen falling apart in the raw scans, and therefore it is less likely for Shoto to be able to save his brother even if he intends to do so.

⚫️🔺𝐀.𝐉.🔻⚪️ @AnimeFanBoy_YT #MHASpoilers #MHA351 #Dabi If you think about it, the canon Name for Dabi’s quirk still hasn’t been revealed yet, Imagine if right when he’s about to die and burned into ashes Hori reveals his quirk to be a Pheonix quirk and then he just pops off If you think about it, the canon Name for Dabi’s quirk still hasn’t been revealed yet, Imagine if right when he’s about to die and burned into ashes Hori reveals his quirk to be a Pheonix quirk and then he just pops off🔥 #MHASpoilers #MHA351 #Dabi https://t.co/vB7EOtLSSJ

However, based on his declaration in My Hero Academia chapter 351, it seems like he has resigned himself to only stopping Toya, not saving him. Hopefully, more details will be revealed once the chapter is officially released.

