My Hero Academia chapter 351: What to expect from Dabi’s origin story, release date after break, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 351 returns this week after a break to give readers a conclusion to the fight between Dabi and Shoto Todoroki. The gap of a week right after the two brothers were shown using Flashfire Fist against each other has only increased the community’s anticipation.

Should the fight between the Todoroki brothers end, then My Hero Academia chapter 351 is likely to move on from Kamino Ward and focus on one of the other three major fights going on. Given that the manga has not returned to the Gunga Mountains for a while, it seems to be the most likely venue for the next chapter.

My Hero Academia chapter 351 release date and time for all regions

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 350: A grim flashback reveals the twisted past of Dabi! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3NXj4MH My Hero Academia, Ch. 350: A grim flashback reveals the twisted past of Dabi! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3NXj4MH https://t.co/lkRwA69rN9

As per both Viz and Manga Plus, My Hero Academia chapter 351 will be released on Sunday, April 24, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, April 25

My Hero Academia chapter 351 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as Shonen Jump App after publication.

Synopsis of chapter 350

My Hero Academia chapter 350 is titled “Bound to a Fiery Fate.” Dr. Kyodai Garaki explained to a police officer that Toya Todoroki was rescued by AFO from Sekoto Peak. Garaki then treated him in an obscure facility to prepare him as one of the spares for Tomura Shigaraki. Garaki told the boy that his body was held together by skin-grafts and that he could never use his Quirk to its full capacity.

Toya burnt down the Facility and left. Garaki described him as the flame of vengeance that even AFO could not tame. Toya was not expected to survive in his patched-up body for more than a month. However, when he was brought to Garaki by Giran years later, he frightened the doctor by displaying his hatred.

Back in Kamino, Toya told Shoto that he went to Todoroki after fleeing from the facility, expecting a change of atmosphere. He saw the shrine in his room, alongside Endeavor almost torturing a younger Shoto in the name of training, and interpreted that as his family having moved on from him.

He trained by himself, feeding his hatred and learning from watching Endeavor on television. Thus, Toya Todoroki died and Dabi was born. At present, Onima warned Shoto that the heat has risen to an impossible high, and Shoto realized his brother entered the war intending to die. The brothers exchanged one last banter before using their versions of Flashfire Fist.

What to expect from Chapter 351

Unless Horikoshi decides to willingly torment his readers, as he is often prone to do, readers will see the result of the Flashfire fists clashing in My Hero Academia chapter 351. During the last training arc, Shoto practiced a new technique, wherein he used his ice to regulate his temperature to counter Dabi’s blue flame. In the last chapter, he was seen making the same move before his Flashfire Fist.

The Todoroki family brawl has been hinted at ever since the introduction of Dabi. Having the arc be completed with just Toya and Shoto seems antithetical to their individual relationships with their father. Endeavor being stuck in Gunga Mountain while waiting for the news of one or both of his sons’ deaths does not seem to align with the resolve taken at the hospital.

However, emotions aside, the division makes practical sense. After a status report on Kamino, My Hero Academia chapter 351 is likely to return to the Gunga Mountains at least once to give readers a final glimpse before Horikoshi focuses on one of the other two battles going on.

Deku’s developing understanding with the Second User of OFA was hinted at in chapter 349. However, his quirk has not yet been revealed to the reader. Spinner was shown in the last chapter as well, looking visibly changed from his previous appearance, and his function in AFO’s schemes has been unknown to readers as well. Hopefully, My Hero Academia chapter 351 will provide a satisfactory answer to some of these matters.

Edited by Saman