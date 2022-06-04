My Hero Academia: How does Tokoyami’s Quirk function?

Fumikage Tokoyama has a very potent Quirk in My Hero Academia, but its power depends on the environment.

The Class 1-A student is arguably the fourth-strongest among his peers. He is only behind Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki. That is quite the impressive feat in My Hero Academia. His fighting prowess is greatly enhanced by his Dark Shadow Quirk.

My Hero Academia fans may be wondering how Tokoyami's Quirk works. His shadow creature seemingly has a mind of its own. Whenever someone goes up against him, they aren't just fighting one person.

A basic explanation of Tokoyami's Quirk in My Hero Academia

Tokoyami controls a shadow creature from his body

Fumikage Tokoyami can summon a personal guardian to fight on his behalf. Dark Shadow is a sentient monster connected to his belly, similar to an umbilical cord. His master can also materialize him whenever he wants.

The creature is very loyal in protecting Tokoyami in My Hero Academia. It uses dark energy to power itself up. His master's fighting style relies on Dark Shadow performing long-range attacks with his sharp claws.

It should be noted that Tokoyami and Dark Shadow do not share each other's pain. However, they have the ability to communicate with each other via telepathy. Tokoyami and Dark Shadow rely on their great teamwork to get the job done.

Light and darkness are what determine its power

Dark Shadow becomes weaker in brighter areas, but he is also much easier to control. By contrast, he is far stronger in dark areas, but his personality is more rebellious. Tokoyami has a difficult time reasoning with Dark Shadow under these conditions, which can be very problematic.

Negative emotions also play a role in Dark Shadow's uncontrollable power. During the Forest Training Camp arc, the League of Villains attacked Class 1-A. When Mezo Shoji was injured by Moonfish, Tokoyami completely destroyed the villain with a berserk-fueled Dark Shadow.

The Class 1-A student has to be very careful when using his powers. Otherwise, he could lose control while Dark Shadow takes over his body.

Dark Shadow can also be used for midair flight

Tokoyami figured out some really interesting ways to use his Quirk after some Extension Training from the Pro Hero Hawks.

Black Fallen Angel is a technique that grants Tokoyami midair flight. Tokoyami wraps Dark Shadow around his body, almost like a pair of wings.

Dark Shadow can already float in the air just by itself. Tokoyami is taking advantage of that fact with his powerful super move.

He first demonstrated this ability during the Joint Training arc. The ability to fly is very useful in combat situations.

Tokoyami has really good mobility in the air. Of course, that's only possible with Dark Shadow.

