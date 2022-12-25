My Hero Academia season 6 reveals Mr. Compress backstory

My Hero Academia season 6 finally gives Mr. Compress the stage to perform his greatest act yet.

Ever the mysterious villain, Atsuhiro Sako loves to captivate his audience whenever he can. Episode 13 of My Hero Academia is appropriately named Final Performance. Mr. Compress risked his life to save Tomura Shigaraki, but not before explaining his backstory.

Prior to the events of My Hero Academia season 6, Mr. Compress was a character largely shrouded in mystery. By this point in the series, his past had yet to be explored. With the release of the most recent episode, however, viewers will finally learn his true secret identity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Mr. Compress finally drops his backstory in My Hero Academia season 6, episode 13

The heroes set the stage for a villainous performance

Earlier in My Hero Academia season 6, the remnants of the Paranormal Liberation Front used Gigantomachia to get to Shigaraki's current location. It was around this time that Dabi also revealed that he was Toya Todoroki. Mr. Compress noted that he wasn't the only person with a legendary bloodline.

Of course, that would be relevant much later. The villains gave Shigaraki the backup he needed against the heroes. Before they could do any damage, however, Best Jeanist showed up and captured them with his cables. Mirio Togata also made his appearance by taking out the Nomu.

The villains were on the verge of losing consciousness when Mr. Compress made his move in episode 13. He used his Quirk to remove a portion of his flesh in My Hero Academia season 6. After getting rid of the wires, he removed his clothes so Best Jeanist wouldn't use the Fiber Master Quirk on him.

It turns out that Atsuhiro Sako is related to Oji Harima

Oji Harima in action several decades ago (Image via My Hero Academia / Shueisha / Studio Bones)

Mr. Compress knew he was on borrowed time in My Hero Academia season 6. He began to compress his allies into marbles as the rest of the episode went into detail about his backstory. The villain would think back to his ancestral origins as he thought about the great Oji Harima.

For those who are unaware, Harima is a historical figure known as the "Peerless Thief." He is also the great-great-grandfather to none other than Mr. Compress himself. The villain often stole from heroes and distributed their wealth among the poor. His entire family lineage is dedicated to fighting corruption.

Back in the School Festival arc, Gentle Criminal brought up Harima in the same vein as All For One and Destro. They were all significant villains that left behind enduring legacies. It goes to show that Mr. Compress has quite a distinct bloodline in My Hero Academia season 6.

Mr. Compress believes in his fighting cause

Near the end of episode 13, Mr. Compress made sure to release Shigaraki and Spinner from his marbles. He knew that he stood no chance against a pursuing Mirio in My Hero Academia season 6. Instead, he dedicated his "final performance" to helping his allies escape.

Mr. Compress was quickly taken down, but he did what he needed to do. Shigaraki and Spinner did manage to get away from the battlefield, thus ending the conflict in the Paranormal Liberation War. Had it not been for the magician's last trick, the heroes would've captured the remaining villains.

