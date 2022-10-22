My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 sends fans reeling over Dabi's identity

Things continue to heat up in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3. The Heroes finally launched a full-scale assault on the Paranormal Liberation War Front in the first two episodes. Thanks to intel from Hawks, Hero could storm the locations (Jaku Hospital, Gunga Mountain Villa) where they were holed up.

Fans were treated to some electrifying scenes from Denki Kaminari and a truly emotional moment as Hawks put an end to Twice as well. Despite being offered a way out, Twice stuck to his guns and fought for the League of Villains till his dying breath. At the same time, episode 3 revealed Dabi's identity. This news has piqued the interest of fans.

Fans in disbelief after watching My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 was an emotional rollercoaster. Previously, the show focused a lot on Heroes and what it took to become one. However, that has changed recently, with recent developments focusing on the villains. Piece by piece, information is being revealed about the main villains of the show.

rye 🌷🎃 @tsuntmptmp DABI'S SECRET IDENTITY SCENE ATE UP SO BAD I'M CRYING DABI'S SECRET IDENTITY SCENE ATE UP SO BAD I'M CRYING https://t.co/oxldiILEJF

Zesui @zesui_2 My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3~



This episode was bloody sick {no pun intended}.U’d think after watching the episode that the heroes r the villains & then u remember all the things they’ve done.

Hawk’s way too cunning & perceptive man🥶

Dabi’s identity intrigues me🧐 My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3~This episode was bloody sick {no pun intended}.U’d think after watching the episode that the heroes r the villains & then u remember all the things they’ve done.Hawk’s way too cunning & perceptive man🥶Dabi’s identity intrigues me🧐 https://t.co/AXQNfESJIh

Son of Isaac @pmnycd ‍ . Also can’t tell if dabi exposed his identity to hawks or not MHA is holding it down. Also can’t tell if dabi exposed his identity to hawks or not MHA is holding it down 😮‍💨. Also can’t tell if dabi exposed his identity to hawks or not

However, one villain in My Hero Academia, referred to as Dabi was still kept in darkness. Dabi was another member of Shigaraki's League of Villains. Proven to be highly dangerous, he remained with the league through thick and thin. But who he was or where he came from remained a mystery.

yel @anonymouslyel season 6 dabi is did not disappoint season 6 dabi is did not disappoint 😌✨ https://t.co/m8WnJpatmo

Persevering Salaryman @BallisticRooks Dabi's true identity was the most obvious twist in all of BNHA, and yet the actual reveal is so impossibly cruel it's hard to even keep reading Dabi's true identity was the most obvious twist in all of BNHA, and yet the actual reveal is so impossibly cruel it's hard to even keep reading

Following My Hero Academia episode 3, fans took to social media to share their excitement over the villain's identity. So far, nothing much about him or his past has been revealed yet. However, episode 3 made the implication that he might in actually be well-known after all.

samina | hawks twice edit 📌 @KElGOAWAY i have yet to move on from this like the way dabi pronounced his name SO LOUD AND CLEAR and the way hawks eyes widened in fear upon realizing that dabi somehow knows his real identity… WOW LET ME TAKE A SEAT i have yet to move on from this like the way dabi pronounced his name SO LOUD AND CLEAR and the way hawks eyes widened in fear upon realizing that dabi somehow knows his real identity… WOW LET ME TAKE A SEAT https://t.co/0QMjvF2pxv

Just as Hawks was about to land the final blow on Twice, Dabi blasted his way in. Not concerned about his injured teammate, he continued to attack the Wing Hero, claiming that he has never trusted him in the first place. While unleashing a wave of blue flames, Dabi calls out Hawks' real name.

RY🌊 @_ryheemd Oooooooo Dabi is telling people his real identity!! Just WAIT until that ONE episode #MyHeroAcademia Oooooooo Dabi is telling people his real identity!! Just WAIT until that ONE episode #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/Pdn93aeVpE

Shocked, the red-haired man almost gets hit by it. That is when he realizes that the villain somehow knows who he really is. As Twice made a run for it, the two continued their fight with a stunned Hawks trying to gather himself. Elsewhere, Twice saved Mr. Compress and Toga Himiko from a Hero. As they planned to proceed ahead, Twice revealed that it was the end of the road for him.

My Hero Academia Final Thoughts

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks My Hero Academia Season-6

Episode-3 : ONE'S JUSTICE

30 Second Long Preview Video My Hero Academia Season-6Episode-3 : ONE'S JUSTICE 30 Second Long Preview Video https://t.co/9uq8Yiu29p

Hawks' information and betrayal of the Paranormal Liberation War Front enabled the Heroes to launch a large-scale attack. In the process, both sides suffered major casualties.

But the events inside the building were more interesting. Hawks' betrayal of Twice was something which was felt more due to him being explored in depth in the previous season and his importance being stated.

Nonetheless, the biggest event was Dabi taking on Hawks and calling him by his name. It stunned both Hawks himself and the viewers, suggesting that Dabi is no stranger after all.

