My Hero Academia: 4 characters that Twice can beat (and 4 he never will)

In honor of the most tragic villain in My Hero Academia, here's a quick look at Twice and his fighting capabilities.

His Double Quirk lets him copy anything, just as long as he uses accurate data. Twice could take over entire countries with his army of clones. Based on his brief skirmish with Shoto Todoroki, he can also dodge ice barrages with his natural reflexes and quick movements.

Twice is primarily a support villain in My Hero Academia. For that reason, he would only defeat relatively weaker opponents who could be easily overwhelmed by his Sad Man's Parade. By comparison, he wouldn't last very long against opponents with battlefield control.

Twice should be able to take on the following fighters in My Hero Academia

4) Shuichi Iguchi - Spinner

Spinner has to be the weakest member of the original League of Villains. His primary specialty is carrying a giant sword in My Hero Academia. Spinner is a decent fighter, but when he encountered the Meta Liberation Army, he demonstrated great difficulty dealing with multiple enemies.

Twice could easily overpower Spinner with his ultimate move, Sad Man's Parade. By creating thousands of clones in My Hero Academia, he can swarm his enemies instantly. Spinner is not going to stand a chance here.

3) Tomoyasu Chikazoku - Skeptic

Speaking of the Meta Liberation Army, Skeptic is the main reason why Twice awakened his powers in the first place. After suffering a broken arm, Twice realized he was not a clone and overcame his traumatic past in My Hero Academia.

Skeptic can control lifelike puppets with Anthropomorph. However, the man himself lacks any fighting capabilities. Twice only needs to create duplicates of himself, take down the puppets, and close the gap with Skeptic.

2) Shino Sosaki - Mandalay

Mandalay is quite the acrobatic fighter in My Hero Academia. Using her agility, she could take on Spinner and his large blade in the Forest Training Camp arc. Of course, Twice is just as fast as her, if not faster.

She might have superhuman feats, but she is also just one person. Mandalay will not be able to fight thousands of Twice clones by herself. In the end, she would get overwhelmed by their sheer numbers.

1) Atsuhiro Sako - Mr. Compress

Mr. Compress can shrink anything into a marble, then release said objects anytime he wants. He is a crafty fighter when given enough prep time. Unfortunately for him, Mr. Compress is not somebody who can take on multiple enemies at once.

The numbers game will catch up to him since he can't possibly compress every single Twice clone. He would likely get run over by the Sad Man's Parade. Twice is also a speedy opponent, so he won't get caught by Mr. Compress.

Twice is not going to have a good time against these My Hero Academia fighters

4) Yo Shindo

Long-range fighters will always have a significant advantage in My Hero Academia. Yo Shindo can use the Vibrate Quirk to fire off severe earthquakes. Shindo could send Twice flying into the air if he were to use his maximum power.

Vibrate is a powerful Quirk that can deal with multiple targets at once. Shindo could easily take on Twice and his clone army in My Hero Academia. He can maintain his distance while attacking them with massive shockwaves.

3) Juzo Honenuki

The Class 1-B student could efficiently deal with Twice and his potential clones. Juzo simply needs to use the Softening Quirk on his surroundings.

Twice would be submerged and stuck to the ground within a few moments. It wouldn't even matter if the villain got close enough to Juzo since he could swim through the softened ground and escape.

Juzo is a star student in My Hero Academia, so he already has excellent combat potential. Twice doesn't have a fighting style suitable for this particular encounter.

2) Ryuko Tsuchikawa - Pixie-Bob

Twice is not going to fare well against natural elements like the earth. Pixie-Bob's attacks have a greater scale than he would expect. Using Earth Flow, she can manipulate soil into anything she wants.

For comparison, during the Forest Training Camp arc, Pixie-Bob quickly swept away multiple students from Class 1-A. She would likely do the same to Twice and his clone army in My Hero Academia.

Twice would only win if he fought anywhere without soil. Otherwise, she could take him down with her powerful Earth Beasts.

1) Ken Ishiyama - Cementoss

Assuming there is cement nearby, this battle is over before it even begins in My Hero Academia. Cementoss is among the most powerful U.A. teachers in the entire school. He can manipulate cement just by touching it. The Pro Hero also has enough power to destroy a building.

Twice may have a sharp measuring tape, but he is unlikely to cut through giant cement blocks. His entire clone army will have a tough time getting past Cementoss and his defensive walls.

With that said, this fight may play out differently if Cementoss fights somewhere without cement.

