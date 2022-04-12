My Hero Academia: 8 most powerful U.A. teachers, ranked

My Hero Academia students can owe their success to each and every U.A. teacher.

The best and brightest students have found their way to U.A. High School. From Izuku Midoriya to Shoto Todoroki, these future heroes will keep Japan safe. There's a reason why the U.A. is ranked number one for hero academies.

However, every student needs some guidance from a teacher. While the U.A. doesn't rely on traditional methods, these powerful teachers know what they're doing. My Hero Academia begins and ends with this high school. Here's a look at some of the most capable ones in combat.

My Hero Academia has some really powerful teachers at U.A. High School

8) Nemuri Kayama - Midnight

This Modern Hero Arts teacher isn't physically strong by any means, but she has other ways to incapacitate her enemies. She can put targets to sleep with her special ability Somnambulist.

These are her stats according to My Hero Academia databooks, specifically from the Ultra Analysis Book:

Power : 2/6

: 2/6 Speed : 3/6

: 3/6 Technique : 5/6

: 5/6 Wits: 3/6

Midnight also uses a variety of weapons to help spread her Quirk, such as a battle whip and pair of fans. She achieves this by releasing a sweet aroma from her body, which is made easier with her fabric suit.

7) Hizashi Yamada - Present Mic

Despite his loudmouth tendencies, Present Mic is much smarter than he looks in My Hero Academia. This English teacher was already suspicious about the possibility of a U.A. traitor. He was later proven correct in the final arc.

His very high intelligence is reflected in his official stats:

Power : 3/6

: 3/6 Speed : 3/6

: 3/6 Technique : 4/6

: 4/6 Wits: 4/6

Present Mic can be very annoying to deal with in combat situations. He can unleash powerful screams through his Voice Quirk.

As shown in the Final Exams round with Kyoka Jiro and Koji Koda, even faraway targets will have their ears bleed in no time. Present Mic can also redirect his soundwaves with a speaker system. This lets him effectively team up without attacking his own partners.

6) Anan Kurose - Thirteen

This space hero can manipulate small black holes through her fingertips. Her Quirk allows her to foil escape attempts and destroy matter from an atomic level. My Hero Academia fans should be glad that it doesn't belong to a villain.

In terms of physical stats, all she really lacks is speed:

Power : 4/6

: 4/6 Speed : 2/6

: 2/6 Technique : 4/6

: 4/6 Wits: 4/6

Theoretically, her Black Hole Quirk should make her extremely dangerous in My Hero Academia. Not even light can escape her firm grasp. With that said, combat is not her specialty. Thirteen is mainly good for search and rescue operations.

5) Ectoplasm

A mathematics teacher can easily be counted on for their calculating approach in battle. Ectoplasm can produce up to 30 different clones in My Hero Academia. He can also turn himself gigantic, at the cost of creating more clones.

Here's a quick look at Ectoplasm's physical stats:

Power : 4/6

: 4/6 Speed : 3/6

: 3/6 Technique : 5/6

: 5/6 Wits: 3/6

Ectoplasm prefers to fight at close range. He can use his leg prosthetics to repeatedly kick his opponents. With his incredibly high technique, he can even overpower Fumikage's Dark Shadow during the Final Exams.

4) Sekijiro Kan - Vlad King

Vlad King isn't seen that often in My Hero Academia. However, the Class 1-B homeroom teacher is a very capable Pro Hero. He can manipulate his own blood for offensive and defensive purposes.

Here's a brief look at his Ultra Analysis stats in My Hero Academia:

Power : 4/6

: 4/6 Speed : 4/6

: 4/6 Technique : 5/6

: 5/6 Wits: 3/6

Vlad King got to showcase his quick reflexes during the Forest Training Camp arc. When a clone of Dabi attacked his classroom, Vlad got everyone out of the way before they could get burned.

He also managed to pin down the clone in a matter of seconds. Although it wasn't the original Dabi, it's still an impressive feat.

3) Ken Ishiyama - Cementoss

Recovery Girl outright stated that fighting Cementoss is extremely difficult for U.A. students. Eijiro Kirishima and Rikido Sato found out the hard way during the Final Exams, where they failed spectacularly.

This Modern Literature teacher is among the strongest U.A. faculty members in My Hero Academia. This is further proven by his databook stats:

Power : 4/6

: 4/6 Speed : 5/6

: 5/6 Technique : 5/6

: 5/6 Wits: 5/6

He can manipulate cement with his Quirk, just as long as he touches it first. Cementoss can change its shape and size however he wants. For example, he can easily construct giant cement walls for extra protection. Even physically tough fighters like Kirishima and Sato would tire out eventually.

2) Shota Aizawa - Eraserhead

This homeroom teacher may be harsh on Class 1-A, but Aizawa only wants them to succeed. Here's what the official databook says about his stats:

Power : 3/6

: 3/6 Speed : 4/6

: 4/6 Technique : 6/6

: 6/6 Wits: 5/6

Aizawa may not be a physical specimen in My Hero Academia. However, he compensates for this with a unique fighting style. He uses a blend of martial arts and capturing tape to subdue his opponents.

Most importantly, he can also disable Quirks with his Erasure ability. He just needs to lock eyes on his targets first. It's considerably useful for most situations in My Hero Academia. For instance, Aizawa prevented Tomura Shigaraki from decaying him during the U.S.J. arc.

1) Toshinori Yagi - All Might

For the longest time, All Might was the strongest character in My Hero Academia. Just take a look at his official stats from the Ultra Analysis Book:

Power : 6/6

: 6/6 Speed : 6/6

: 6/6 Technique : 6/6

: 6/6 Wits: 6/6

All Might completely maxed out everything from his strength to his speed. Whether he's fighting Nomu or All For One, this superhero always grabs victory from the jaws of defeat. He could deliver the strongest attacks in My Hero Academia via his One For All Quirk.

It's no surprise that Izuku Midoriya looked up to him.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

