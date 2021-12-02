My Hero Academia Chapter 336: The real U.A. traitor has Twitter in disbelief

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 leaks have come out today, and with them a shocking twist building off of 335’s final pages. We now know without a doubt who the real U.A. traitor is.
After this traitor was identified without question, Twitter has absolutely exploded in disbelief for a reaction. Both fans of the traitor and non-fans of the traitor are praising the series and Horikoshi’s execution of this plotline.
WARNING: MY HERO ACADEMIA CHAPTER 336, 335, AND ANIME SPOILERS BELOW
Another credit to Horikoshi’s writing, seemingly every fan is having some sort of soft spot for the traitor and their motives. Hitting very close to home, the traitor’s backstory provides fantastic foil opportunities for a certain protagonist which can be developed in later chapters.
My Hero Academia Chapter 336 reveals Yuga Aoyama as the U.A. Traitor
Community reaction
In the chapter prior to My Hero Academia Chapter 336, things ended by seemingly painting Toru Hagakure as the U.A. traitor. While there was speculation that she really wasn’t the traitor, we now know that without a doubt Hagakure is innocent. Yuga Aoyama is confirmed as the U.A. traitor.
In My Hero Academia Chapter 336, fans were left stunned as Hagakure was revealed to be spying on the suspected traitor. Hearing three people talking, Hagakure sneaks a peek and along with readers discovers that Yuga Aoyama and his parents are the U.A. traitors.
A backstory for Aoyama ensues, comprising the latter half of My Hero Academia Chapter 336. In it, we learn that Aoyama was also born Quirkless and more than anything wanted to be like his peers. Unfortunately, Aoyama didn’t find an All Might like Deku did, but rather All for One himself.
Aoyama’s parents asked him if he wanted to be like everyone else, which Aoyama confirmed. His parents then took him to All for One to ask for a Quirk, which Aoyama was bestowed on the condition of spying for AFO. As a result, Aoyama reveals he’s responsible for the training camp and USJ leaks.
In one of the chapters most heartbreaking moments, we see a sobbing Aoyama tell Deku that he is a disgusting villain. The chapter ends shortly thereafter, leaving readers pondering what will happen in the next chapter when Deku and Aoyama continue talking.
Final thoughts
The Aoyama reveal has been fantastically done, and seeing his motivations as displayed in My Hero Academia Chapter 336 is truly touching. It feels like the flipside of Deku’s origin story, one of the many foils Horikoshi will surely explore between the two characters.
Twitter has exploded in disbelief, with many Aoyama fans devastated at this reveal, while also having them feel for Aoyama’s childhood troubles. Horikoshi has absolutely delivered on this long term plotline, with tons of twists, turns, and clues along the way.
Fans can continue to show their support for Horikoshi and his series by supporting My Hero Academia Chapter 336’s official release on Sunday, December 5 through various Shonen Jump platforms.