My Hero Academia Chapter 336: The real U.A. traitor has Twitter in disbelief

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 leaks have come out today, and with them a shocking twist building off of 335’s final pages. We now know without a doubt who the real U.A. traitor is.

After this traitor was identified without question, Twitter has absolutely exploded in disbelief for a reaction. Both fans of the traitor and non-fans of the traitor are praising the series and Horikoshi’s execution of this plotline.

WARNING: MY HERO ACADEMIA CHAPTER 336, 335, AND ANIME SPOILERS BELOW

Another credit to Horikoshi’s writing, seemingly every fan is having some sort of soft spot for the traitor and their motives. Hitting very close to home, the traitor’s backstory provides fantastic foil opportunities for a certain protagonist which can be developed in later chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 reveals Yuga Aoyama as the U.A. Traitor

Community reaction

In the chapter prior to My Hero Academia Chapter 336, things ended by seemingly painting Toru Hagakure as the U.A. traitor. While there was speculation that she really wasn’t the traitor, we now know that without a doubt Hagakure is innocent. Yuga Aoyama is confirmed as the U.A. traitor.

aslan ☃️ @g0jouluvr

-

-

-

i was gonna be like "the leaks are fake aoyama isnt the other traitor"

BUT, i was going through my manga collection and found volume 10. VOLUME 10 IS WHEN BAKUGO GETS KIDNAPPED!!! AOYAMA LOOKS NERVOUS BRO WHAT THE FUCK #MHA336 (spoilers!!!)i was gonna be like "the leaks are fake aoyama isnt the other traitor"BUT, i was going through my manga collection and found volume 10. VOLUME 10 IS WHEN BAKUGO GETS KIDNAPPED!!! AOYAMA LOOKS NERVOUS BRO WHAT THE FUCK #MHA336 (spoilers!!!)--- i was gonna be like "the leaks are fake aoyama isnt the other traitor"BUT, i was going through my manga collection and found volume 10. VOLUME 10 IS WHEN BAKUGO GETS KIDNAPPED!!! AOYAMA LOOKS NERVOUS BRO WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/H5mRkYAxuH

In My Hero Academia Chapter 336, fans were left stunned as Hagakure was revealed to be spying on the suspected traitor. Hearing three people talking, Hagakure sneaks a peek and along with readers discovers that Yuga Aoyama and his parents are the U.A. traitors.

Nate @ipiercedit What I learned today is that I'm an Aoyama apologist. I refuse to believe any of it. #MHA336 What I learned today is that I'm an Aoyama apologist. I refuse to believe any of it. #MHA336 https://t.co/NT210f20Cl

A backstory for Aoyama ensues, comprising the latter half of My Hero Academia Chapter 336. In it, we learn that Aoyama was also born Quirkless and more than anything wanted to be like his peers. Unfortunately, Aoyama didn’t find an All Might like Deku did, but rather All for One himself.

Aoyama’s parents asked him if he wanted to be like everyone else, which Aoyama confirmed. His parents then took him to All for One to ask for a Quirk, which Aoyama was bestowed on the condition of spying for AFO. As a result, Aoyama reveals he’s responsible for the training camp and USJ leaks.

jules ♡ ༉‧₊˚ @dekumdrya #MHA336

The hurt in their eyes i cant take this The hurt in their eyes i cant take this #MHA336 The hurt in their eyes i cant take this https://t.co/QnFyl8ISCy

In one of the chapters most heartbreaking moments, we see a sobbing Aoyama tell Deku that he is a disgusting villain. The chapter ends shortly thereafter, leaving readers pondering what will happen in the next chapter when Deku and Aoyama continue talking.

Final thoughts

m 🎄 @rubismerald #MHASPOILERS #MHA336



no bc lets talk abt how its so good that we have another born quirkless character in the series??? the things that can be explored from this oh my god imagine if we have a deeper insight in this with deku & aoyama’s talk no bc lets talk abt how its so good that we have another born quirkless character in the series??? the things that can be explored from this oh my god imagine if we have a deeper insight in this with deku & aoyama’s talk #MHASPOILERS #MHA336no bc lets talk abt how its so good that we have another born quirkless character in the series??? the things that can be explored from this oh my god imagine if we have a deeper insight in this with deku & aoyama’s talk https://t.co/ccWp7xkWcs

The Aoyama reveal has been fantastically done, and seeing his motivations as displayed in My Hero Academia Chapter 336 is truly touching. It feels like the flipside of Deku’s origin story, one of the many foils Horikoshi will surely explore between the two characters.

Twitter has exploded in disbelief, with many Aoyama fans devastated at this reveal, while also having them feel for Aoyama’s childhood troubles. Horikoshi has absolutely delivered on this long term plotline, with tons of twists, turns, and clues along the way.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans can continue to show their support for Horikoshi and his series by supporting My Hero Academia Chapter 336’s official release on Sunday, December 5 through various Shonen Jump platforms.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider