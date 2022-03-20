My Hero Academia: 4 Class 1-A students that should’ve been cut (and 4 better replacements)

The My Hero Academia series would've been much better off replacing a few students from Class 1-A.

My Hero Academia uses a very large cast of characters. With that said, there is often a debate on whether or not Class 1-A should've been cut down to a few students. Not everybody gets to shine in the sunlight with this series.

Some fans wish unpopular students were replaced with more popular ones. Characters like Rikido Sato and Koji Koda barely do anything in the story, anyways. Class 1-A is the premier homeroom of My Hero Academia, yet some would've preferred a different selection of students.

4 Class 1-A students from My Hero Academia that should've been cut

4) Toru Hagakure

Toru Hagakure in the anime (Image via MHA)

Comic relief is of its importance, yet Class 1-A is supposed to be a very prestigious homeroom. Despite her Invisibility Quirk, Hagakure is not a particularly impressive fighter. She's mainly relegated as a funny background character.

Hagakure's persona wasn't fully explored until the final arc. Even then, it took way too long to get there. My Hero Academia fans spent most of the series knowing absolutely nothing about her.

3) Koji Koda

Koji Koda as seen in the anime (Image via MHA Wiki)

Koda is among the many background faces of Class 1-A. Although he can talk to animals with his Quirk, he prefers to keep to himself. This prevents him from having any meaningful relationships with the class.

Unfortunately, Koda suffers from a strange design and lack of focus. As a result, he is a relatively unpopular character. Only someone like Sato can rank much lower, which isn't saying much.

2) Rikido Sato

Sato is easily the classmate with the least amount of screentime in My Hero Academia. He never interacts with his fellow students, his personality isn't very interesting, and his Sugar Rush Quirk has way too many drawbacks.

With the exception of becoming the room king of Class 1-A, Sato hasn't done anything memorable in My Hero Academia. Getting rid of him would have no impact on the story.

1) Minoru Mineta

Mineta's perverted antics make him a very disliked character in the My Hero Academia community. Female characters are regularly harassed by him, such as when he forcefully grabs Momo in the Sports Festival arc.

The biggest problem with Mineta is that he never evolves beyond his degeneracy. He also takes up screentime from side characters like Yuga Aoyama and Mina Ashido, who desperately lack it. Mineta's absence would've greatly improved My Hero Academia.

4 characters from My Hero Academia that should've been Class 1-A students

4) Ibara Shiozaki

Ibara Shiozaki in the anime (Image via MHA Wiki)

There have been rumors that Ibara was meant to be in Class 1-A, but Horikoshi found it very difficult to draw her thorny hair. She ended up as a Class 1-B student instead.

Regardless, Ibara is a rather interesting character, given her pacifist nature. Despite her vines having sharp thorns, she refuses to hurt people. She also doesn't like deception, so her teammates often hide information from her. This was seen in the Joint Training arc, where she was unknowingly used as bait.

Ibara would've been a fascinating student in Class 1-A, simply because of her belief system. Her potential interactions with her classmates would've also been fun to watch.

3) Neito Monoma

With the exception of Monoma, Class 1-B doesn't serve much purpose in the story. They have cool designs and characters, but they never get to do anything. Monoma would've been an interesting foil to characters like Midoriya and Bakugo had he gone to Class 1-A instead.

The Phantom Thief is a very competitive fighter who likes to provoke his enemies. It allows him to copy their Quirks easily since they cannot think straight.

Monoma could've been a direct rival to Bakugo, given their interactions in the Sports Festival arc. He is already a fairly important character, so his presence in Class 1-A wouldn't feel weird.

2) Mei Hatsume

Mei Hatsume in the anime (Image via Netflix)

The expert inventor is highly sought after for her equipment upgrades. Although she is mainly a support unit in My Hero Academia, Mei serves her role quite well. Unfortunately, she doesn't get much screentime after the School Festival.

Mei would definitely have fun interactions with the likes of Izuku Midoriya and Tenya Ida, given her competitive nature and social awkwardness.

1) Hitoshi Shinso

Ever since his debut, Shinso has been a smash hit with the fanbase. Fans wanted to see more from him after the Sports Festival, although he only showed up in the Joint Training arc since then.

Shinso's main goal in the series is to become a great hero. However, Shinso lacks any real combat abilities with his Brainwashing Quirk. Had it not been for Shota Aizawa, he would've never enrolled in the Hero Course.

Given his relationship with homeroom teacher Aizawa, it would've been interesting to have Shinso interact with his classmates. Most people avoid him because of his Quirk, so he would have to learn how to befriend them.

