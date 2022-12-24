My Hero Academia: Spinner’s relationship with Shigaraki, explained

My Hero Academia fans should understand how Spinner would follow Tomura Shigaraki to the ends of the earth. While he doesn't get much focus compared to his villainous comrades, Spinner does have one defining characteristic. He is staunchly loyal to Shigaraki. Moreover, Spinner is arguably closer to him than any other member of the original League of Villains.

While there have been a few bumps in the road of their relationship, Spinner and Shigaraki do have a strong bond in My Hero Academia. Of course, it goes far beyond their shared love for video games. Spinner's respect for Shigaraki continues to grow as the series goes on.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers from My Hero Academia.

Spinner is the only villain who truly cares about Shigaraki in My Hero Academia

Why did Spinner follow Shigaraki in the first place?

Like most tragic villains in My Hero Academia, Spinner did not have an easy childhood. His Mutant Quirk gave him a heteromorphic appearance. Unfortunately, he was a target of constant discrimination, which forced him to become a loner who played video games all day.

Spinner had a shallow opinion of heroes since they never assisted him once. After witnessing Stain's final stand in the Hero Killer arc, he took it upon himself to become a villain. Besides, Spinner greatly admired Stain's ideals, which prompted him to join the League of Villains in order to change society.

Although he followed every order he was given, Spinner didn't always agree with Shigaraki's methods. For example, he wasn't particularly happy when they attacked a police convoy to get to Overhaul in the Shie Hassaikai arc. However, to further his goals, Spinner let this slide.

Spinner eventually grew to respect Shigaraki's power in My Hero Academia

After the defeat and capture of several key members, the members of the League of Villains were in rough shape and struggled to support themselves financially. At their lowest point in the Meta Liberation Army storyline, Spinner even yelled at Shigaraki for his lack of leadership skills.

However, two pivotal moments in this arc changed their relationship. First and foremost, when the League of Villains fought Gigantomachia non-stop, Spinner noticed how Shigaraki would never back down, even when it was clear they couldn't defeat AFO's former bodyguard.

More impressively, when the League of Villains went up against the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki emerged victorious against their leader Re-Destro. Spinner greatly admired how the white-haired villain was able to merge both armies together to form the Paranormal Liberation Front in My Hero Academia.

Shigaraki replaced Stain as Spinner's main idol

Spinner has made it abundantly clear that he would only follow Shigaraki and nobody else. After the Paranormal Liberation War finally ended, AFO took full control of Shigaraki's body. At this point, Spinner knew something was off and outright told AFO that he was not his true leader.

Nonetheless, he only stayed with the remaining forces just so he could protect a badly injured Shigaraki. It's also revealed that Spinner and Shigaraki used to play video games with each other.

Most villains have their own selfish reasons for going along with Shigaraki's plans, but Spinner is a different case. He doesn't have anyone else in the world to care about, not even himself. As a result, Spinner has put everything on the line for Shigaraki time and again because he believes in him.

