My Hero Academia: Why does All Might care for Deku?

My Hero Academia is full of heartwarming moments, especially in regards to All Might's fatherly love for Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku.

Ever since Midoriya was a child, he looked up to Japan's greatest superhero. Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, made everything look effortless. Midoriya may have been a Quirkless boy, but he still wanted to be a hero just like All Might. It took a chance meeting for them to finally interact with one another.

Midoriya didn't just inherit the OFA Quirk right away. He needed to prove that he could also shoulder the responsibility.

All Might really does care for Midoriya in My Hero Academia, though it didn't always start that way

There was a time when All Might wasn't all that close to Midoriya. When they first met, the Pro Hero believed he was nothing more than an enthusiastic fan. Of course, that would change very quickly in My Hero Academia.

Midoriya (Deku) had to prove himself a worthy successor

At the very beginning of My Hero Academia, Midoriya was attacked by a sludge monster. All Might ended up saving the boy's life and even signed his notebook.

However, Midoriya ended up following him around and eventually figured out All Might's secret. The hero's injuries took a great toll on his body.

All Might wasn't always supportive of Midoriya's heroic ambitions. Since the boy was Quirkless, he didn't want to disappoint him with false promises. All Might told Midoriya that he should become a police officer instead.

The sludge monster would later attack Katsuki Bakugo. Midoriya ended up risking his life to save his childhood friend. This act of courage inspired All Might to power himself up and defeat the villain once again.

At this point in My Hero Academia, All Might knew that Midoriya could inherit his OFA Quirk.

All Might is always proud of Deku's work

All Might knew he didn't have much time left, so he personally trained Midoriya to use the OFA Quirk. Once the boy enrolled in U.A. High School and became the superhero Deku, he needed to prove himself further.

Whether it was defeating Stain to save another student or taking down Muscular to rescue a child, Midoriya always surpassed his limits in My Hero Academia.

However, All Might would always be concerned with how often he pushed himself. Midoriya would constantly get injured performing insane stunts.

After his retirement in the Hideout Raid arc, All Might told Midoriya that it was his turn to be a hero. He couldn't protect him anymore, but he knew that day would arrive. For that reason, he wanted to make sure that his successor would be fully prepared.

In a way, All Might is like a father to Deku

All Might used to be a Quirkless boy just like Deku in My Hero Academia. This is why he would always reassure the young protagonist that he would master the OFA Quirk. By the time he retired, All Might knew that he could pass on his torch to Deku.

In fact, All Might is the main reason why Inko Midoriya didn't put an end to her son's dreams. After the Hideout Raid, she thought the U.A. did a terrible job protecting its students, including Deku.

All Might ended up apologizing to her and swore that he would do everything it took to keep him safe.

While he isn't blood-related, All Might is very much like a father to Deku.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

