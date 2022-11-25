My Hero Academia: Does Aizawa lose his quirk? Explained

In My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8, Shigaraki Tomura managed to hit Eraser Head, aka Aizawa, with a Quirk-suppression bullet. As the episode ended on a cliff-hanger, fans are left questioning whether Aizawa will lose his powers or not.

The preview of Episode 9 only mentioned that Aizawa and Gran Torino were defeated by Shigaraki, without elaborating anything. Aizawa was not seen in the preview either, and the focus seemed to be on Bakugo, given that the title was “Katsuki Bakugo: Rising.”

Then, did Aizawa permanently lose his quirk? If so, will there be a way to reverse that effect?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga.

The status of Aizawa’s Quirk after getting hit by the Quirk-erasing bullet in My Hero Academia Season 6

In My Hero Academia Season 6 so far, Aizawa used his quirk, Erasure, to nullify Tomura Shigaraki’s powers, both Decay and the one he received from AFO. Identifying the teacher to be the biggest hindrance to his plan, Shigaraki aimed to subdue him, and despite being held back by Deku and Ryukyu, managed to hit Aizawa with one of the Quirk-erasing bullets.

The aftermath

Aizawa recovering after the PLF war (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

However, as seen in the My Hero Academia manga, Aizawa was already alerted by Ryukyu’s warning and used his knife to cut off his leg, thus preventing the Quirk-erasing drug in the bullet from spreading throughout his body. Although this kept him from losing Erasure altogether, it left him injured and restricted his movement on the battlefield.

Taking advantage of this fact, Shigaraki rushed forward and grabbed Aizawa’s face, and tried to destroy his eyes with brute force. However, Shoto Todoroki arrived at the scene and protected his teacher with his ice. Despite not losing his eyes completely, Aizawa succumbed to his wounds and passed out.

Aizawa’s current state

Aizawa's current state (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

In the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War, Aizawa recuperated in Central Hospital. He was later fitted with a prosthetic leg when he was discharged. He carried another scar over his eye from the battle and was forced to wear an eyepatch over his right eye after losing it to Shigaraki’s final attack.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 344, Aizawa admitted to Monoma that he can no longer use his Quirk properly or effectively, to the point that it’s practically useless. As a result, he was removed from field duty and was relegated to the planning group during the final war. Despite Eri managing to return Mirio’s Quirk to him, it appears that it either did not work on Aizawa or he did not want to employ it.

Final thoughts

To reiterate, Aizawa did not lose his Quirk completely. However, it is effectively lost as he can no longer use it in battle. Despite being unable to properly use it himself, My Hero Academia Chapter 346 showed that Monoma can copy it and use it effectively, as he did against Shigaraki in the Final War at U.A. grounds.

Monoma copying Aizawa (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Despite no longer being able to actively participate in the final war, Aizawa did a fantastic job mentoring and guiding his students. Not only did he provide great guidance to Monoma, but healso handled the situation with Aoyama, involved Shinsou in his plans, and arranged support for the rest of class 1-A during the final war. Needless to say, Aizawa’s true worth lies beyond his ability to use Erasure in battle.

