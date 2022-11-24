My Hero Academia season 6: 7 things to look forward to in episode 9, "Katsuki Bakugo Rising"

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 9, is a couple of days away, and the community can't wait any longer. This new season has lived up to its hype and continues to deliver spectacularly.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 witnessed Tomura Shigaraki break past his own limits, his own "Plus Ultra," and fend off all the heroes at once. He intercepted an incoming smash from Deku with his mouth, tore a hole in Ryukyu's Claw, and fired an anti-Quirk bullet at Eraser Head. The episode ended with the shot hitting him on his lower leg.

Here's a glimpse at the things to look forward to in the next episode, titled Katsuki Bakugo - Rising.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9: 7 things to look forward to

1) Katsuki Bakugo joins the fight

As the title suggests, Katsuki Bakugo is set to join the fight. Accompanying Midoriya, they arrived at the site but were pushed back by Gran Torino. Now, with the Pro Heroes down, the big three of Class 1-A need to step up.

Bakugo holds a grudge against the villain and is eager to seek revenge. With such an opportunity at hand, he won't be one to miss it. My Hero Academia season 6, episode 9 will see the blonde step in and prove his mettle.

2) Shoto Todoroki lends a hand

As mentioned, the big three of Class 1-A, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, need to step up. Watching his comrades face off against the villain, he is sure to lend a hand.

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 9, will also see him join the fight. With Endeavor having used up a fair bit of his power and reeling back from it, Shoto will showcase how much he has grown as a Hero.

3) The might of Gigantomachia

In My Hero Academia season 6, episode 8, Kirishima was successful in flinging a vial of sedative into the giant's mouth. The Heroes expected him to fall asleep soon, but that did not seem to be the case. Instead, his appearance changed, and he went into a battle mode.

The next episode will feature Gigantomachia as well. However, instead of being knocked out, he will be angrier and charge toward the first city.

4) Shigaraki's dominance

With this new form, Tomura Shigaraki has truly achieved a whole new level of power. Merging with All For One gave him several Quirks and a collective sense of might.

Additionally, his new body granted him enhanced speed, durability, and strength. All this makes for a frightening combination that may single-handedly overpower the heroes.

5) Fruits of training

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 might feature a flashback showing Midoriya approaching Sero for help with his Quirk Blackwhip. Aiding Sero will be Uraraka Ochaco, who will teach Deku how to control his body mid-air.

Another classmate who had helped him previously was Bakugo, aiding him in honing his control of Blackwhip through a game.

6) Mirko saved

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 9 might also give viewers a glimpse at Mirko's condition. At the start of the season, she was responsible for taking down several Nomu and locating the real Dr. Garaki. However, she sustained some severe injuries in the process and went missing. However, she was eventually saved and taken away from the battleground.

7) Shigaraki's powers come at a cost

Shigaraki's newfound powers came at a cost. With several Quirks making him formidable, the downside was their after-effects, having never used or possessed them.

Shigaraki will experience something similar to what Deku did when he initially used One For All.

