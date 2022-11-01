Who is Eraser Head in My Hero Academia? Explained

Shota Aizawa, also known as Eraser Head, is a high school teacher in the popular superhero manga and anime series My Hero Academia. The nickname Eraser Head, derived from his Quirk, was given to him by his classmate at U.A. High School, Present Mic, when they were students.

He is currently one of the most renowned teachers at the same high school where he serves as the homeroom teacher for Class 1-A.

This article contains spoilers from the series My Hero Academia.

Who is My Hero Academia's Shoto Aizawa, what is his Quirk, and other information

Aizawa is not an unfeeling person

Aizawa as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Aizawa is neither bland nor emotionless as some people might believe. He appears carefree and laidback, and he occasionally gives the impression that he is a completely detached, cold, and rationally minded individual who has no time or place for feelings.

To add to that impression, he does things like sleep in the classroom to expend as little energy as possible on things he considers unnecessary.

This notion about him, however, is false. He has shown a range of emotions, from being visibly helpless because he was unable to save a kitten to being shocked and bereaved when his friend Oboro Shirakumo dies and his corpse is turned into the Nomu Kurogiri by Doctor Kyudai Garaki.

He has also been a loving guardian to the little girl Eri. He has displayed joy and grinned occasionally, especially when his students pleased him. He is also quite fond of cats.

Aizawa is a great teacher

Aizawa as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia, Shota Aizawa, the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A, is known for being strict. He can be exceptionally strict and has little patience for misbehavior. He is also known to expel students from U.A. High School who he deems unfit.

In reality, he is harsh and domineering only to help his students improve. He is also known to deceive and manipulate his subjects into giving their all. His true concern and care for his kids is often hidden beneath his snark and apathetic demeanor. He also brings back expelled students whom he had fired.

It is also shown that he would be willing to go to any length to protect his students.

Aizawa's abilities

Aizawa from the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Aizawa's Quirk is that he can invalidate or erase his enemies' Quirk simply by maintaining eye contact with them.

Since his ability is linked to vision, he makes good use of it. He wears gold-colored goggles so that his enemies cannot tell who he is looking at and, as a result, cannot tell whose Quirk has become useless.

Because his Quirk is not an offensive type, he must rely on hand-to-hand combat skills. Despite his lack of superhuman strength, he has proven himself to be a capable fighter, defeating multiple minor enemies.

Aizawa also binds his enemies with a capturing cloth made of carbon nanofibers and a special metal alloy.

He has also demonstrated proficiency with secondary weapons such as the knife and caltrops.

Aizawa's handicaps

Aizawa in his sleeping bag (Image via Studio Bones)

Although his Quirk allows him to nullify the Quirks of others, it is not without drawbacks. Blinking removes the effect of his Quirk, while using it for extended periods gives him very dry eyes. Even if his view is blocked by something, his erasure is null and void, and the enemy can use their Quirk again.

His flying hair and scarf also give away the fact that he is using his powers.

Aizawa's Quirk is also ineffective on those who have been mutated by their Quirks.

Despite his lack of strength and ailment, Aizawa has a devoted fan base. This is evidence of good character development on the part of My Hero Academia mangaka Kohei Horikoshi.

