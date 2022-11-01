My Hero Academia: All three Quirk types, explained

There are many different types of Quirk users in My Hero Academia, but all of them can be divided into three categories.

Emitter powers do not change the user's physical body in any way. Transformation abilities may result in a temporary change, while Mutant powers involve permanent body abnormalities. Accumulation is the only known sub-category in My Hero Academia, which refers to abilities that require stockpiling.

For the sake of this article, we shall only discuss the main three categories.

While the power system is only divided into a few archetypes, My Hero Academia has a surprisingly diverse selection of fighters. Whether they are heroes or villains, everybody brings something unique to the table.

Here's what My Hero Academia fans need to know about all three Quirk types:

Emitter-type Quirks

This is easily the most common type of Quirk in the My Hero Academia series. Users have the special ability to create and control objects. Here are a few examples of Emitter-type Quirk users:

Shoto Todoroki can manipulate fire and ice with Half-Cold Half-Hot

can manipulate fire and ice with Denki Kaminari can produce electric shockwaves with his Electrification

can produce electric shockwaves with his Tomura Shigaraki can destroy whatever he touches with Decay

Users need to be extra careful when handling Emitter-type Quirks. They might have a built-in resistance to whatever they can produce, but they would severely weaken their Quirk by using too much of it. Moderation is absolutely the key to success in My Hero Academia.

The range of these Quirks also depends on the user. Some powers only work in a close proximity, while other abilities can be used from a faraway distance. As previously mentioned, a few Quirks need to accumulate resources. For example, Sugar Rush can only be activated by ingesting sugar.

Transformation-type Quirks

Select users can change the composition of their physical body with Transformation Quirks. They can add or remove certain features by concentrating very hard. Below are a few examples from My Hero Academia:

Re-Destro is able to convert negative emotions into pure strength with Stress

is able to convert negative emotions into pure strength with Mirio Togata can turn select parts of his body intangible with Permeation

can turn select parts of his body intangible with Setsuna Tokage can split her body into 50 pieces with Lizard Tail Splitter

Transformation Quirks only cause temporary changes to the user's body. With very few exceptions, users also have transformational powers that only affect themselves and not others.

Mutant-type Quirks

Mutant Quirks are the least common sub-category in the entire series. Users are stuck with permanent body mutations, which they can use for various purposes. Most of their special powers are grounded in reality. Here are some more notable examples of Mutant Quirks:

Tsuyu Asui can do anything a frog can do with Frog

can do anything a frog can do with Mezo Shoji can reproduce and regenerate body parts with Dupli-Arms

can reproduce and regenerate body parts with Mirko can do anything a rabbit can do with Rabbit

Interestingly, this is the only Quirk sub-category where traits can be genetically passed down, but not the powers themselves. Fumikage Tokoyami uses an Emitter-type Quirk known as Dark Shadow, yet he still has a bird head that's completely unrelated to his abilities.

Unfortunately for mutants, they face a lot of discrimination in My Hero Academia, mainly due to their physical abnormalities. Shoji and Spinner, in particular, had to put up with prejudice in their earlier lives.

