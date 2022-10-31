My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6: Release date, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 will be broadcast on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and yTV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

Season 6, episode 5 showed the terrifying power that Tomura Shigaraki’s transformation granted him as he destroyed Jaku City with a single touch. The episode also signaled Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki’s return to the spotlight after Deku is warned by the voice of the first OFA holder about Shigaraki’s advent.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6, episode 6

Global release date, time, and where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 will be released globally on Saturday, November 5, 2022. However, the release time will vary for viewers depending on the time zone difference. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 am (PST)

- 2:30 am (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 am (MT)

- 3:30 am (MT) Central Standard Time - 04:30 am (CST)

- 04:30 am (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 am (EST)

- 5:30 am (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 am (BST)

- 10:30 am (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 am (CEST)

- 11:30 am (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 pm (IST)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6?

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 revealed the title of the upcoming episode to be Encounter, Part 2. The previous episode ended with Shigaraki summoning Gigantomachia, who will inevitably turn the tables on the heroes at Gunga Villa.

With powerful villains like Dabi, Geten, and Re-Destro on the scene, there is a possibility that Team Edgeshot rearguard will be called to arms, forcing the hero students to participate in the battle.

According to the preview, Himiko Toga will also join the battle, likely to avenge her friend Twice’s death. Season 6, episode 6 will also show Endeavor facing off against Shigaraki alone in an attempt to bring him down. With the Todoroki family drama still unresolved, it is unlikely that he will die, but there is no doubt that Endeavor will lose this fight and incur some grave injuries.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 5

Tokoyami saves Hawks (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 oscillated between the development of the situations at Gunga Villa and Jaku General hospital. At Gunga Villa, Tokoyami noticed Dabi’s blue flames and suspected that Hawks was in trouble. He managed to save a heavily injured Hawks from being killed by Dabi, despite his own conflicting emotions after the villain recounted Hawk’s underhand attack on Twice.

The situation in Jaku Hospital took a far worse turn, however, with Shigaraki’s awakening. After killing off X-Less, Shigaraki went on to use Decay to disintegrate Garaki’s underground lab, along with everyone who came into contact with surfaces affected by Decay. Several heroes managed to escape, but Pro Hero Crust lost his life while saving Aizawa.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 also showed Deku being warned by the first OFA holder that Shigaraki had transcended the shackles of humanity and must be stopped. The effect of Shigaraki’s Decay began affecting the hospital and then the entire Jaku City, indiscriminately destroying everything in its path.

Deku and Todoroki’s attacks were unable to slow the onset of the destruction, forcing them to escape with the civilians. Season 6 episode 5 ended with Shigaraki calling Gigantomachia as he stood in the center of the destroyed city.

