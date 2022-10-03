Will Shigaraki go through another transformation in My Hero Academia Season 6?

My Hero Academia Season 6 is finally back after a seemingly long wait. The previous season focused on Class 1A vs Class 1B. During the exercise, fans got a closer look at how much the young heroes have progressed in the past year. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki was busy carrying out a mission of his own.

Shigaraki finally defeats and takes over the Meta Liberation Army Grand as its Commander. It was then renamed as the "Paranormal Liberation Front". As the heroes gather to raid their hideout and capture Kyudai Garaki, a new Tomura Shigaraki prepares to make his return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 6.

My Hero Academia Season 6: Tomura Shigaraki's transformation

Brief recap

Tomura Shigaraki as a kid in My Hero Academia Season 5 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Season 6 will mark Tomura Shigaraki's return. Previously, an intense battle ensued, initially against Gigantomachia and then against Meta Liberation Army. Now, Tomura readies himself to gain the power boost he came in search of.

Essentially, All For One told the League of Villains to seek out Dr. Kyudai Garaki. The doctor was his most trusted ally, helping him manufacture Nomus and studying different quirks. He was aid in their quest to wipe out the heroes.

Re Destro as seen in My Hero Academia Season 6 (Image via Studio Bones)

Upon them getting a hold of Garaki, he asked Shigaraki to defeat Gigantomachia if he wanted his "help". While fighting the giant, the League received news that Giran had been captured by the Meta Liberation Army. Thus, they set out to rescue him.

The League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army engaged in a fierce duel. However, the League came out on top and Shigaraki awakened the true extent of his quirk - Decay. This made Gigantomachia acknowledge him as All For One's successor.

Shigaraki's New Form

As the heroes prepare to raid Jaku hospital, Shigaraki continues the reanimation into his new form, overseen by the original Dr. Garaki. Essentially, the doctor aims to combine Tomura's body with that of a High-End Nomu and bestow the All For One quirk on him.

The process was about 72% complete prior to the heroes' attack. To buy time, Gigantomachia and Nomus from the doctor's lab hold off the incoming heroes but soon succumb to their force. They find an unconscious Shigaraki in a machine with wires attached to him.

Tomura Shigaraki before his transformation in My Hero Academia Season 6 (Image via Studio Bones)

Soon Shigaraki wakes up, almost completely merged with his new body and All For One. With similar white hair as before, Tomura's skinny frame is now more muscular in appearance. Due to his new quirk, his palms now have small holes. Also, a bio-mechanical device has been added in place of the prosthetic fingers on left hand.

The newly reborn Shigaraki proves to be a huge challenge for the heroes. Even the Number 1 Hero Endeavor struggles to land a proper blow on. Aiding Endeavor are Deku and Bakugo, whose efforts fall short as the villain overpowers them with his newfound power.

Final Thoughts

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia Season 6 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Season 6 brings the much-loved Tomura Shigaraki in a never-before-seen form. Equipped with a new body and All For One, he is back with vengeance.

The previous season clearly showed why he was chosen as All for One's successor. Now, in My Hero Academia Season 6, a darker and more violent Tomura Shigaraki will face off against the heroes in a bid to take down Deku and acquire One For All.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far