My Hero Academia: How did Endeavor get his name?

Endeavor chose his superhero name for very special reasons in My Hero Academia.

Enji Todoroki may be a troubled man, but he takes his work very seriously. Anybody who calls themselves Endeavor should back up their boasts. Of course, the name goes far beyond his need to achieve greatness.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 finally gives readers an explanation on why Enji chose the hero name Endeavor. This article will contain manga spoilers, so tread carefully before proceeding. Here's what readers should know about the latest revelation in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia has just revealed why Endeavor chose his hero name

It's symbolic of his life's work

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 gives readers some more insight into Endeavor. During his battle with All For One, he remembered his superhero origins.

When he was a young kid, Enji Todoroki witnessed a horrific accident. A father made a failed attempt to rescue his daughter, only to die alongside her. This would have a profound effect on Enji and his views on heroic deeds. From that day forward, he strived to become special.

He needed a hero name to symbolize this new mentality. Enji settled with the nickname "Endeavor," and the rest is My Hero Academia history.

Endeavor is a perfect way to describe his character

A superhero's name should tell everybody what they need to know about the person. When describing the word "endeavor," Webster's Dictionary gives the following definition:

"To attempt (something, such as the fulfillment of an obligation) by exertion of effort"

This is exactly what Enji Todoroki is all about. For several years, he wanted to surpass All Might and become the number one hero in Japan. When that didn't work, he shouldered that responsibility with his children instead.

For better or worse, he always gives it his all in My Hero Academia. However, his biggest strength is also a major weakness. Endeavor often pushes himself and his family way too far. He finally realized this during the final arc.

He fully accepts himself for what he is

Right before he continues his fight with All For One, Endeavor has a vision of his younger self. He tells him that he can never surpass All Might or Deku, no matter what he does. However, Endeavor can still finish his fight, since it's his responsibility to do so.

Even when severely damaged and missing a right hand, Endeavor still has the resolve to live up to his name. He even grows an arm made of fire just to punch All For One and break his mask again.

Whether he lives or dies, Endeavor still wants to complete his mission, just like the father who tried to save his daughter. He cannot allow the villains to overcome the heroes, so he will do whatever it takes to get there.

