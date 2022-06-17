My Hero Academia Chapter 356 (leaked): Twitter reacts to Endeavor’s newfound resolve

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 isn't out yet, but readers are still excited to see what Endeavor pulled off.

Two chapters ago, Endeavor let his guard down when All For One revealed his role in Dabi's mysterious disappearance. This gave the villain the opening he needed to severely injure the hero with a Quirk combination attack. Endeavor wouldn't make his return until My Hero Academia Chapter 356.

This is a sudden turn of events, considering that Endeavor was completely broken in the previous chapters. Twitter users have definitely taken note of his determination. He wasn't just fighting All For One; he was also fighting himself.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 is indeed a very emotional reading experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Twitter's biggest takeaways from My Hero Academia Chapter 356 spoilers

Readers loved the way Horikoshi drew Endeavor in this chapter

Many users immediately noticed a major difference in Endeavor's facial expressions. In the previous chapter, the Pro Hero was laid out in agonizing pain. Unfortunately, he was also drawn like a Moai statue from Easter Island. Many readers clowned on him as soon as the chapter was released.

Of course, that all changed with My Hero Academia Chapter 356. Now that he is back in action, it's almost like another fire was lit up inside him.

Horikoshi made sure that Endeavor was drawn with far more intensity. One panel even has a strong resemblance to the All Might cover from Volume 11.

Based on Twitter reactions, several readers seemed to like what they saw. Despite losing his entire right hand, Endeavor still had the resolve to create a fire arm and deliver a devastating punch to All For One. My Hero Academia Chapter 356 made sure he looked good doing so.

Some readers also pointed out a particular resemblance

Natsuo doesn't have a lot in common with his father. He still refuses to forgive Endeavor for what he put the family through.

With that said, while Natsuo doesn't take after his personality, he certainly does in physical appearance.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 shows a very young Endeavor, who bears a striking resemblance to Natsuo. Even the hairstyle is a dead ringer for both characters.

There is a very tragic undertone to his backstory

nerm 👾 @tokoyamiss Endeavor really do be the best written character in MHA there is no doubt about it Endeavor really do be the best written character in MHA there is no doubt about it

darkness+sound—Touya’s Missing Mandible @darknessnsound I can’t take you seriously if you don’t think Endeavor is one of the best written, most fascinating characters in the series. Liking him or disliking him is a subjective decision, but the fact that Hori is at his best when he writes this guy is simply not up for debate. I can’t take you seriously if you don’t think Endeavor is one of the best written, most fascinating characters in the series. Liking him or disliking him is a subjective decision, but the fact that Hori is at his best when he writes this guy is simply not up for debate.

♡ 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘵 ♡ @noveltybritt endeavor stans going to sleep knowing we have one of the best written characters out there and stuffed with top tier content endeavor stans going to sleep knowing we have one of the best written characters out there and stuffed with top tier content https://t.co/gEk7c97ftR

arrest me, endeavor-sama 😙 @DuendePika Endeavor is written with an emotional depth that is very rarely seen in any popular media, much less a WSJ series. The author's love for him is clear. Endeavor is written with an emotional depth that is very rarely seen in any popular media, much less a WSJ series. The author's love for him is clear.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 also revealed a pivotal moment in Endeavor's early life.

The Pro Hero once saw a father sacrifice his life for his daughter, albeit in vain. He decided he didn't want anybody else to end up that way.

ᴊae ❦’s touya @jaesdimplezz Who decided to make Endeavor into a tragic character?! The only thing tragic about him is how despicable he is for hurting his family the way he did 🤨🤨 Who decided to make Endeavor into a tragic character?! The only thing tragic about him is how despicable he is for hurting his family the way he did 🤨🤨

Sadly, more than a few readers pointed out the tragic layers of this flashback. Despite what he saw, Endeavor would go on to mistreat his own family several years later.

That father would've been greatly disappointed in him. It's no surprise that some readers still think Endeavor is still a despicable character.

⭐️ @Slayorozu #mhaspoilers Only person who hates Endeavor more than MHA fans is himself, you’re hating on him and he’s agreeing with you lmao #MHA356 Only person who hates Endeavor more than MHA fans is himself, you’re hating on him and he’s agreeing with you lmao #MHA356 #mhaspoilers

Endeavor is still a polarizing figure in the community, so this chapter likely won't change that. Backstory or no backstory, readers have already made up their minds about the controversial figure.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far