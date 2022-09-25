My Hero Academia season 6 will run for 2 consecutive cours

It was revealed on Saturday, September 24 via the official website for the My Hero Academia season 6 anime that the highly-anticipated series will run for two continuous cours. Since a cour represents a quarter of a year, this implies that fans will be treated to weekly episodes of the beloved series for at least 6 months from the October 1 premiere date.

Also released alongside these announcements is a promotional video for the sixth season, featuring highlights of memorable moments from prior seasons. The trailer's latter half also appears to contain scenes from My Hero Academia season 6.

Despite the manga finding itself in hot water with fans, excitement for the series' anime adaptation seems to be as high as ever. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest My Hero Academia season 6 news, as well as recaps some important release information.

My Hero Academia season 6 announces 2 continuous cour release schedule, releases new advertisement trailer

The news of My Hero Academia season 6’s continuous cour release schedule is quite exciting, emblematic of how big this season will be. The upcoming installment will adapt the Paranormal Liberation War arc of the original manga, featuring a massive war between the series’ heroes and the newly reinvented League of Villains.

The season is set to premiere on October 1, which the abovementioned advertisement trailer reconfirms. International fans will be able to stream the anime via Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan, matching the simulcast release schedule previous seasons have used.

The season’s opening song will be Hitamuki by SUPER BEAVER, with Kiro Akiyama’s SKETCH serving as the season’s ending theme. With a 2 continuous cour release schedule, fans can likely expect a 24+ episode season based on episode counts from previously concluded seasons of the series.

In recent years, My Hero Academia has been one of the most popular new-gen installments in both the manga and anime mediums. The upcoming season is one of the most anticipated shows in the Fall 2022 lineup, with many fans citing it as adapting one of their favorite arcs in the series, if not their all-time favorite.

While the manga has recently come under fire, fans are eagerly looking forward to the sixth season of the series' anime adaptation. It appears the manga's current events in the series’ original manga seem to have had little to no impact on the excitement for the upcoming sixth-season premiere.

