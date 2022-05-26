10 most unique eye designs in My Hero Academia

Eyes are often called “windows to the soul” and My Hero Academia is a perfect example of these rules in the anime world. In this list, we will go through the 10 most unique eye designs My Hero Academia has to offer, both in manga and anime.

From eyes created specifically to highlight a character’s quality, to those that act as a metaphor for something deeper, it is no surprise that such a great show has some great and unique designs. Especially when it comes to our favorite heroes and villains from one of the best shonen anime out there, My Hero Academia.

Note: This list will express the author’s opinion and will not be written in any order. It will include spoilers for both the My Hero Academia anime and manga.

What can we learn from My Hero Academia's characters' eyes?

1) Mina Ashido

Mina during middle school (Image via Studio Bones Inc.)

The first on this list is the fan-favorite bubbly alien, Mina Ashido. From the moment we met her we were shown a girl who is not afraid to be herself, who is always willing to give out a hand, and whose personality fits perfectly with her appearance. Her pink skin and hair only add to her friendly and cherry self. Her entire design was made to catch the My Hero Academia viewer's attention.

Her eyes serve two important purposes in her character. The former gave the final touch to her alien-inspired design, with two yellow pupils with black sclera surrounding them, giving her an other-worldly vibe. The second is to give us a little peek into her mischievous, gossipy and fun-loving side. An example of how even the smallest of details contains so much more in the My Hero Academia world.

2) Shota Aizawa

Aizawa using his quirk (Image via Studio Bones Inc.)

Aizawa’s attitude can seem harsh and cruel at the beginning, and his unique eye design can unfortunately cement that idea to those who don’t know him or are just starting My Hero Academia. A sleep-deprived, strict, and often grumpy individual, Aizawa is known as the beloved head teacher who takes care of class 1-A. But if we go deeper into his character, we realize his eyes perfectly exemplify who he really is as an individual.

Tired and often sleeping for long periods of time, Aizawa’s eyes tell a deeper story that only a few know. His lack of sleep is caused by his innate nature to help those who need him by being a teacher by day and a hero by night.

A desire to help everyone was ingrained in him in because of the death of one of his best friends while he was still just a student. He feels regret and doesn’t want any of the kids under his care to have the same fate, which is the reason why his attitude and stare are always cold and demanding.

His quirk is another factor into the greatness of his eye design. Blood red while active, Aizawa needs to keep his eyes open to nullify the quirks of his opponents, causing him to have a severe case of dry eyes. Below all the harsh and mean aura, Eraser-Head is one of My Hero Academia’s best pro-heroes, and a caring teacher who just wants what’s best for his students.

3) Mirio Togata

Mirio Togata (Image via Studio Bones Inc.)

The strongest student in the entire U.A. when he was first introduced, the one most like All Might, Mirio Togata, stands out everywhere he goes. His cherry personality and his desire to help people are more than evident within his hero name, Lemillion, the hero who aspires to save a million people.

Mirio shares a particular characteristic with another hero we will encounter later on in the list. His eyes are inspired by old American cartoon heroes, which makes him stand out not just because of how he is, but because of his unique design inside the My Hero Academia world.

His eyes and face give that old friendly vibe from characters a lot of people grew up with, adding to his charming and endearing personality.

Although they’re clearly drawn in a minimalist style, Mirio doesn’t need much more to express himself. Mirio is a character with an old-time hero's heart, with a goal that doesn’t need a lot of explaining, but can make you feel safe and confident in a happy ending. He will definitely be one of the best pro-heroes in My Hero Academia one day.

4) Red Riot Unbreakable

Eijiro Kirishima is known as one of the friendliest (and manliest) members of class 1-A, and even though his quirk is Hardening, his eyes are soft and cherry-like most of the time. That changes when he enters his Red Riot Unbreakable mode, one of the coolest looking designs on My Hero Academia.

After being motivated by Bakugou’s words telling him he must be strong to become someone who doesn’t fall, Kirishima is able to break through his own limits and harden his body even more, giving him a beastly appearance with sharp edges everywhere. His eyes represent this state perfectly.

From round and friendly to sharper and more focused, his eyes represent his determination to become a wall that doesn’t fall and can break through anything. Showing that his eyes become hardened as well by the lines that converge into his pupil also tells us that even his weak points become strengths during that time.

It is definitely a great design for a hero that refuses to break and is an inspirationon for the My Hero Academia fans.

5) Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu

One of the most iconic characters from class 1-B, Tetsutetsu surprised everyone when we first saw his Quirk. It was something really like Kirishima’s, except that his ability allows him to turn his body into metal. But unlike Kirishima, Tetsutetsu has a fierce and rowdier exterior, making him pretty hard to miss on the My Hero Academia roster.

His eyes are very different from the ones his class 1-A counterpart has. However, having a permanent sharp ending and frown-like shape, even when smiling, shows us his confidence and cut-through way of thinking. But the most iconic detail of his eyes are his eyelashes, you hear me right, that metal mask is no mask at all, it’s part of his face.

It's a great way to make him stand out from Kirishima, who he shares quite a lot of facial features with. It also gives us a sneak peak to his Quirk before it is even revealed, with an obvious metal-like material covering his eyes from the moment he makes his appearance at 1-A’s door.

Tetsutetsu is a great example of how anyone in My Hero Academia can make a name of their own, even when compared to other heroes.

6) Yuga Aoyama

Thinking about Aoyama, subtlety is not the first thing that comes to mind, and his entire design screams that. Constantly sparking and trying to grab attention, Yuga can hardly ever be found sitting quietly in the back.

When he is not trying to show us his powerful navel laser, he is staring at the viewer in an uncanny way throughout a lot of My Hero Academia's chapters and episodes.

Although we later learned that Yuga was a traitor working for All for One from the beginning and saw his real look, one of regret and pain, his eyes caught our attention from his first appearance during the entrance exam.

Shining like him, with a shape no other character in the show has, they gave him the French vibe that he is tries to get across with his attitude, serving in a way like a mask to hide his feeling of remorse from the betrayal he commits against his friends.

7) Mei Hatsume

Mei Hatsume (Image via Studio Bones Inc.)

Explosions, hyper-activity, lack of personal space and a constantly running inventor's mind, these are some of the words people can describe Mei with. One of the smartest characters in all My Hero Academia, our favorite support student is always there when others need her.

Her babies have been of great help during the series, and her constant lack of awareness always brings a sense of relaxation for the viewer when she’s on screen.

Her Quirk, Zoom, allows her to use her eyes as a zoom feature on a camera, like the name implies. She uses this ability to create intricate devices with extreme accuracy, although her experiments can end with an explosion or two.

Her eyes, although simplistic, represent her Quirk and mind perfectly. In the shape of a scope, her eyes allow us to imagine how she can zoom in into her inventions, while also giving us an idea of the focus she always has in her inventions and her future. Mei's eyes show us how My Hero Academia creators can make even the most simple design into something special.

8) Sir Nighteye

Previously All Might’s sidekick, Mirai Sasaki wanted heroes around the world to be able to follow the steps of his previous mentor and inspiration, save those in need with a smile on their faces.

This is Ironic, considering he is almost never seen with a smile on his face. But we can’t blame him, with a Quirk that allows you to see the future of those you touch. Mirai has one of the most awesome and more terrifying quirks in the My Hero Academia world.

His methods were unorthodox, but his heart was in the right place, trying to prevent futures with disastrous consequences he was able to see through his quirk. Only Izuku and Mirio were able to break through that hard exterior and allowed him to die with a smile on his face after his mortal wound against the Shie Hassaikai.

Using his quirk, his eyes take on a completely unique design that is sure to stick with the viewers after witnessing it. His sclera turns black, and his pupil takes the form of a purple clock gear, allowing his eyes to see through time and predict what the future may bring. Sir was one of the best heroes My Hero Academia could offer us, and we will always keep him in our hearts.

9) All Might

The number one hero, the Symbol of Peace, All Might, has been an inspiration for entire generations of heroes and civilians inside the My Hero Academia universe. Yagi Toshinori is not only a true hero at heart, but he is also the bearer of a great burden, one he was willing to die for if it meant his loved ones were safe.

After watching Nana, his mentor and friend, die while he was unable to help, and his fight against All for One cost him most of his internal organs, All Might’s outlook on life became dark and cynical. Hiding his pain behind a smile, Yagi is only inspired to be the hero he used to be after meeting Izuku Midoriya, who allowed him to smile genuinely again.

All Might’s eyes are inspired by American culture, like we said about Mirio’s, but the number 1 hero's design takes after the Golden Age era comics, where most heroes where hiding behind a mask and their eyes where almost never seen. This mask is not only a tribute to those heroes Horikoshi used to love, but it also serves as All Might’s mask to not show the world what he truly feels.

He confessed to Midoriya that he almost never smiles because he wants to but he does because his smile is there to bring safety and trust into the hearts of others. And it’s in those few moments where he is not smiling that we can see his real eyes, the moments where he shows his true self and not the aura he projects for the safety of others.

All Might eyes are one of the best examples of how detail-oriented My Hero Academia truly is.

10) Dark Deku

Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, is regarded as bland inside his world, which is not that far-fetched. Deku’s defining characteristics are his freckles, his shy demeanor, his red shoes, and his heroic heart, but not much of his appearance stands out. But when he puts on a costume, that whole thing changes.

Deku’s hero costume is designed to bring attention to himself, to tell the world “I am here,” and that’s why it was so surprising when Dark Deku was first introduced. Unlike the first iteration of his costume, his whole face is covered by his cowl and mask, and his appearance is terrifying and sad instead of happy and uplifting.

This completely turns the perception we had of him during the previous My Hero Academia arcs.

After his feelings of failure and the burden he carried as the ninth carrier of One for All, Deku abandoned his friends and home, and allowed his dark feelings to take over him. He left behind the hero who wanted to save everyone with a smile to become a hero that just wants to save people, even if he can’t smile while doing it.

And that is shown in his eyes. Unlike All Might, who chose to hide his feelings behind his smile, Deku allows his feelings to overcome him, hiding behind them and only showing his eyes, only showing the pain and determination he feels.

These are our pics for the most unique eye designs in My Hero Academia. Do you like those? Or do you think there are other better ones? Leave it in the comments and remember to follow us here at Sportskeeda Anime to catch up with the latest news and content regarding all things anime.

